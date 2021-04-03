Rammus rework provides characters with new and ultimate updated VFX





Rammus’ rework hits the realm of public testing this weekend, bringing a new ultimate visual effect to the 11-year-old League of Legends champion.

Three months ago, Riot Games lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter outlined the changes that the balance team historically wanted to bring to the one-note champion. Emphasizing changes to Rammus’ ultimate abilities and other abilities, Rammus offers more playstyle options.

VFX changes are also published in PBE so players can test new animation limits on all skins available in Rammus.

Sweeper Rams now actually hold red cards when provoking enemies.



The ultimate update for the new Rammus

The old Rams Ultimate was a stock ability with few skills and nuances. The ability Tremors rocks the ground under Armajiro, slowing down and damaging enemies with the power of the ability. The tremor follows Rams during that time and is thrown for a second and a half. His new ultimate, the Soaring Slam, allows the champion to jump into the air and jump to the target location. Rams inflicts magical damage on the target area, creating aftershocks that damage enemies for three and a half seconds. The attacked enemy slows down for a short time, and the ability deals more damage depending on how close the enemy is to the center of the target. Another issue added is that when cast during Powerball, Rams knocks up an enemy player near the center.

The new Dynamic Ultimate gives Rams the ability to control multiple champions and make a greater impact on team battles. Knockup of Powerball also changes the distance according to the moving speed. This means that as Rams gets more movement stats, he can jump into battle from afar. This is similar to Warwick’s current Ultimate.

The number of other Rams abilities has also been tweaked and will not yet be confirmed in the next patch. Now his Powerball damage is reduced and his Frenzying Taunt duration is reduced. Rams’ basic attack can now extend the duration of a defensive ball curl up to 4 seconds.

Rammus VFX update

As one of the oldest champions in the game, Rams had some of the oldest particles and visual effects. His Frenzying Taunt and Defenisive Ball Curl have been visually updated to match their current effects.

Also, the provocation has been modernized.



His various skins have also been updated to add personality and grain to his previous bland style.

The melted Rams (975) changed color slightly with a little flame.









