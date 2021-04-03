Security News Under Review: Google’s Project Zero Shuts Down Anti-Terrorism Hacking Team.Enterprises see an increase in firmware attacks





This weekend’s security news review presents some new data on firmware attacks on global enterprises, insights into the extent of damage ransomware has done to the healthcare industry, and a new cybersecurity strategy from the Department of Homeland Security. I will.

Please read the news and let us know if you missed anything.

According to a new report, the ransomware attack brought a “perfect storm” to cybercriminals in 2020, costing the industry $ 21 billion. The ransomware attack cost the healthcare industry $ 21 billion in 2020. This is more than double the impact of ransomware on the healthcare industry in 2019, the report said, showing how the risk of ransomware to hospitals and other healthcare organizations continues to rise. is showing.

80% of Global Enterprises Report Firmware Cyber ​​Attacks — A new report from Microsoft details the increasing trend of firmware attacks that outperform current cyber defenses. According to a report, more than 80% of enterprises have experienced at least one firmware attack in the last two years, but only 29% of their security budget is spent on firmware security, according to Threatpost.

Google’s Project Zero Shuts Down Western Anti-Terrorism Hacker Team — Google’s team responsible for detecting and shutting down zero-day attacks in software, Project Zero, closed 11 zero-day holes to close 2020. These 11 zero-days were used by a team of US ally anti-terrorism hackers and featured the use of watering hole websites targeted at specific IP addresses. What’s interesting here is that Project Zero was able to find out where the attack came from and where it was targeted. Maddy Stone and the Project Zero team have closed them regardless.

Double Extortion Ransomware Attacks Exploding in 2020 — One of the most damaging ransomware techniques is for threat actors to steal data before encrypting the file, to decrypt the file and to steal the data. It is a double blackmail attack that demands a ransom so as not to release. According to a new study, these attacks surged in 2020, using only one ransomware family in 2019, compared to 15 ransomware families. It shows double blackmail attacks as one of the fastest growing categories of ransomware.

Google said North Korean hackers have set up a fake company to target researchers. Google has warned that North Korea is targeting security professionals with fake LinkedIn classified ads and fake company Twitter accounts. One of the LinkedIn profiles named Carter Edwards acts as a recruiter for a company called Trend Macro. This can easily be mistaken for security vendor Trend Micro if someone is skimming a classified ad quickly. This is not the first time a North Korean hacker has targeted security researchers.

The DHS Chief presents a cybersecurity vision focused on ransomware and infrastructure — Alejandro Mayorkas, who took over as DHS Secretary last month, gave his department a cyberresponse proposal in a virtual talk hosted by the RSA Conference. He said he was working on it. And recovery fund. According to Mayorkas, these divisions are focused on improving ransomware and cyber infrastructure. This is a timely focus as DHS faces a fallout from the December SolarWinds attack and a recent Microsoft Exchange server vulnerability.

Recent attacks

Hackers Attack Italian Menswear Brand Boggi Milano with Ransomware — Hacking group Ragnarok has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Italian menswear brand Boggi Milano. Boggi Milano confirmed the attack and stated that an investigation was underway.

The latest victim of the Oil and Gas Giant Shell Accellion hack — Shell Oil & Gas has recently been hit by a cyberattack on its file-sharing server, the Accellion File Transfer Appliance. Shell said in a statement that only the Accelion FTA server was affected by the hack.

Cyber ​​Attack Brings Channel Nine Off Air — Australian broadcaster Channel Nine was off air on Sunday as a result of a ransomware attack. The fully automated Sydney facility will stop broadcasting and display programs sent from locations in Melbourne that are not yet fully automated.

