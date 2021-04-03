Earth’s optimism 2021 shares technological innovations to protect the natural world





Hosted online until April 4, EarthOptimism 2021 seeks simple and innovative design solutions to protect the planet. The event is hosted by the Cambridge Conservation Initiative, which seeks to address marine and climate crises through extensive collaboration driven by design-oriented optimism. In fact, the group launched the #earthoptimism movement, bringing together people from around the world to explore solutions and shift the environmental story from a “disastrous situation” to one focused on success.

The Cambridge Conservation Initiative, part of the Global Optimism Alliance, wants to change the tone of the climate change debate and change one billion people from overwhelming to enthusiastic. Along with past speakers such as David Attenborough and Jane Goodall, past summits have emphasized the importance of personal protection activities for individuals. At this year’s Global Optimism Summit, we will explore solutions from the areas of design and technology. Simple, small-scale innovations can produce large-scale results when adopted at the global level. Discover the five innovations shared at this year’s Global Optimism Summit.

Promote changes in plastic pollution

A British starter, Tire Group, is addressing a major source of plastic pollution that is often overlooked. Plastic waste from worn vehicle tires is the second largest source of microplastics currently flowing into the world’s oceans. A team of four young entrepreneurs presents thoughtful innovations that provide hope for stopping these emissions at their sources. The team will introduce a device that is fixed to the vehicle and sucks up the dust generated by the electric charge of the tire before it escapes to the environment.

Tire collective image provided

Remove the albatross from the hook

Hook pods are introduced to prevent vulnerable albatrosses from getting caught in longline fishing when diving for bait. An initiative led by a bird partner is working with a fleet of fishing fleets in the Antarctic Ocean to address issues that have had a fatal impact on birds. Hook pods function by being surrounded by hook thorns until submerged in water that is out of the reach of seabirds looking for food. Safe, easy to install and lean, this device has proven to virtually eliminate bycatch. Evidence shows that using hook pods reduces bycatch by 95% compared to standard line weights and torus lines. Becky Ingham, CEO of Hookpod and marine biologist, commented:

Image by Ben Dilly, courtesy of Hookpod

Habitat pods

In Australia, a team led by scientist Alex Curcy introduces a lightweight flat-pack shelter for wildfire-ravaged animals. While the country’s vast wildfires did have a large direct impact, the removal of groundcover plants made surviving animals much more vulnerable to predators such as cats and foxes. Correspondingly, the team develops ingenious solutions made from recycled cardboard. These small dwellings are easy to transport, modular and biodegradable.

Image by Alex Gord, provided by Leaf Design Lab

Francis Carnile Dolphin Project

The shallow waters of Brazil’s South Coast Line are home to one of the world’s rarest dolphins, including the Amazon river dolphin. These animals are under great threat due to accidental bycatch in fishing nets. Project toninhas, a team led by Professor Martha Jusara Kremer, has investigated the ecology of dolphins and developed community-led solutions to reduce entanglement. The team uses a photo ID to monitor the pod and uses sound to block the pod from the fishing net. Attached to the fishing net is a small battery-powered rubber “Pinger” that makes a sound to prevent dolphins from getting too close.

Revitalize new wildlife lovers with games

Computer games are often blamed for separating people from nature, but the elephant internet is trying to adopt them to take advantage of conservation. A team of “wildlife enthusiasts, dataheads, game nerds, and marketers” has developed an augmented reality video game that tracks real-world data and encourages safari goers to protect endangered animals. I am. The game identifies rare species from hundreds of wildlife photographs, places camera traps for a glimpse of clouded leopards, reveals scientific data, invites players to meet and discover researchers, animals. This is the culmination of 10 years of research on camera traps. Evidence that may help protect the clouded leopard habitat.

