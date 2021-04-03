A big update for Apple Arcade is a great opportunity to save lost games





The biggest update to Apple Arcade so far is here, and it’s exciting both in terms of what it offers and what the latest changes can offer in the future.

First, the news. On Friday, the Apple Arcade subscription service, which gives iOS users unlimited access to a library of games for $ 5 per month, will launch outstanding games like Fantasian (from the creators of the Final Fantasy series) and new spins on The Oregon. Added more than 30 games including trails.

But that wasn’t the only thing. With a twist, Apple has introduced two new sections in its arcade catalog. One for “Timeless Classics” and the other for “App Store Greats”. These two buckets bring an additional layer to the arcade. The arcade started at a pitch where subscribers could access games that they couldn’t play on other mobile platforms.

However, this extension also creates space for Apple to add older titles to the mix. Also, two new categories come together, Threes! , Mini Metro, Really Bad Chess, SpellTower and other popular games have made a promising start. But again, you can see that we are missing out on the opportunity. This is the opportunity to create.

In 2017, Apple ended support for 32-bit iOS apps with the release of iOS 11. Thousands of apps suddenly became unsupported in a single update. Even if app developers and the general public are given enough lead time and everyone is ready, not all apps have taken a leap forward.

This includes a huge number of games, many of which fit comfortably under Apple’s App Store Greats. Personally, I’m still using a pre-iOS 11 iPhone because my beloved Infocom collection, The Lost Treasures of Infocom, didn’t get a 64-bit update from IP owner Activision. Every year or so, I visit Twitter and contact Activision’s PR crew to make a tantrum about effectively erasing the history of important games.

But I deviate. It’s important to note that Apple’s obsolete 32-bit game library has some really forgotten gems that many people like to remember playing. Some will be re-released over time, but not all. The subscription service GameClub first exists to provide people with a way to play at least some of the lost games.

So what’s preventing Apple from investing some of its resources in order to revive lost gems in the pre-2017 App Store? We’re still talking about mobile’s first major gaming platform, just as Apple maintained video games among independent companies before the arcade. The first iPhone did more than just popularize smartphones. It was also a hit in the game.

I’m talking about basic classics like Edge and Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manners. Or Shadowgun. Space Invaders Infinity Gene. Pegle Classic. If you own an Apple device prior to iOS 11, you probably have at least one or two favorites that no longer exist.

I know that game development is not an easy process. Updating these (or others) for 64-bit support can be more costly (or difficult for other reasons) than their value. But Apple’s latest arcade update quickly opened the door to a big part of the forgotten game history. I want the company to see the opportunity and do something about it.

