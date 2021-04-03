MILL makerspace looks forward to expansion – technique





As Tech makerspace aims to grow into a global leader, funding is currently the only impediment to progress.

The Material Innovation and Learning Laboratory (MILL) is one of Tech’s five major maker spaces and is open to all students. MILL is currently J. It occupies Room 176 along with the rest of the ground floor of the ErskineLove Jr. Manufacturing (Love) Building.

The next space, which consists of three different groups: characterization, measurement, and processing, has a variety of tools. They have microscopes that can magnify up to 100,000 times and measure features at nanometers. MILL also takes pride in a variety of 3D printers that can print on a variety of materials, from conductive polymers to carbon fiber. At the 2021 MILL event in early March, the current board of directors highlighted the past. The present and future of MILL.

The idea for MILL began in the fall of 2015, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the maker space was remodeled and equipment and staff acquisition began. Now in 2021, MILL looks to the future with a full executive committee and increased operations from its start date.

The MILL Maker Space is located in Love176 and offers a variety of tools for students to use. // Photo courtesy of Alex Dube Student Publications

Today, MILL functions as a hub for experiential education, especially in the fields of materials science and engineering. Facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration by providing hands-on training and access to commonly expensive equipment such as SEMs recently purchased for $ 152,500.

However, the ultimate goal of expansion is to become a world leader in hands-on teaching materials. And I don’t think there’s a better place to reach that goal than Georgia Institute of Technology, said MILL’s current CEO, Jamie Petrie, MSE21.

The biggest revelation announced in the state of MILL in 2021 was a future renovation planned in the lab, and the proper name was MILL 2.0. Confined by the lack of space MILL currently has, the fact that it is a collection of smaller lab spaces is becoming apparent day by day.

Taking advantage of the space slowly accumulated on the first floor of Rabubiru, we will provide an open concept maker space comparable to the invention studio by completely renewing.

Space restructuring expands the area of ​​material manufacturing, measurement, and characterization while introducing nanofabrication and wet chemistry capabilities.

Currently, the only impediment to MILL 2.0’s progress is funding or lack of funding for maker space.

Open from 11am to 5pm on weekdays, Mill welcomes all jackets and is happy to support the project at Love 176.

For more information on space or COVID-19 procedures, please visit mill.mse.gatech.edu.

