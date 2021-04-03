Facebook’s reaction to Saturday’s massive data breach news was terrible.





Monday was already shaped to be a lively news day for tech journalists. At that time, you’ll be able to hear the podcast for Sway’s next episode, The New York Times Kara Swisher. The subject of the new interview is none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook.

On Friday, Swisher teased Cook’s conversation on Twitter, covering everything from App Store dramas around the parlor to the iPhone maker’s feud with Facebook. He continues his claim that Facebook is terrible. If you haven’t heard of it before, there was another huge Facebook data breach containing personal information from more than 533 million Facebook users in 106 countries. According to a report from Insider, this data was posted on the hacking forum. This means that if you have a Facebook account, your data, including everything from phone numbers to email addresses, is likely to be exposed again to hackers. , Birthday, name, etc.

One of the great dangers of such a leak is that hackers and other malicious attackers could use this information to try to access your Facebook account and, frankly, other accounts. is. For example, you can try to reset your password and use it to cause any other kind of mischief.

On Twitter, Facebook spokesman Liz Bourgeois responded to several news articles and posts about the leak by tweeting the same two-sentence statement. This is old data previously reported in 2019. This issue was discovered and fixed in August 2019.

In other words, Facebook is responsible for hundreds of millions of users leaking data again (seriously, how many times is this now?), But don’t worry. They fixed the problem long ago. This doesn’t help prevent data breaches that are currently in the hands of hackers, but Facebook did.

Not surprisingly, many have found the reaction to be monumentally inadequate.

How did you fix it? Someone tweeted accordingly. Obviously, the data is still there.

How can I change my date of birth? Read another response.

Ive also received the same email for 10 years. I love this negative reaction.

And: You are the Master of Corporate Communication at @Facebook and this is your answer! ?? We are very sorry that the data was released for the second time. Please contact our CS team to help restore and protect your account. Please do your best!

Needless to say, this all helps to shed even more light on everything Cook says about Facebook, while a long and in-depth interview with Swisher is promised on Monday. This is part of a Facebook-related comment from Cook that Swisher has already shared from the next interview.

At some point in the podcast, Cook said, mentioning iOS changes that would make it difficult for Facebook to collect user data would allow users to choose whether to track or not. I’m doing it around the web. And I find it difficult to argue against it. I was shocked to see this degree of backlash.

And when Swisher goes on to ask him how this will affect Facebook’s net profit, Apple CEO will slow the boom. Yeah, Kara, Im isn’t focused on Facebook. So I don’t know.

