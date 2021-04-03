Unicorn Hotmart Ends New Round, VC Activities in Brazil, Digital Government, Online Stalker





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology and innovation. Here’s an excerpt of key developments in Latin America’s largest economy, starting with a remarkable deal in Brazil’s startup ecosystem, a Series C round announced by online education firm Hotmart. Then there are some other interesting developments, such as the release of a new report on venture capital activity in the first quarter, the introduction of digital government, and the stalking law.

Hotmart CEO Joo Pedro Resende: Focusing on International Expansion

Hotmart

On Tuesday (30), Hotmart, one of the Brazilian companies worth over US $ 1 billion, announced a new investment round aimed at driving international growth. Online education companies have raised US $ 130 million in a Series C round led by TCV, a growth equity firm that has backed Netflix, Spotify, Peloton and more. Alkeon Capital has also joined the pool of supporters of the company, including General Atlantic, Koolen & Partners and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Hotmart provides a platform with the capabilities and resources to enable content creators to develop, manage and sell courses online to viewers of all types and sizes. Founded in 2011, the company employs approximately 1,300 staff in 12 offices in Mexico, Colombia, Spain, France, the Netherlands and the United States, and is a New York-based online education startup Teachable with a deal completed in 2020. Was acquired.

According to the company, the new round will be aimed at new acquisitions to expand Hotmart’s footsteps outside Brazil and product innovations to drive organic growth. Content creators in 100 countries are already using the platform, reaching millions of consumers in 185 countries around the world. “We are fostering a new model of Internet-based entrepreneurship by providing tools for creators to disseminate knowledge,” said Hotmart CEO and co-founder Joo Pedro Resende. I will. Hotmart’s current valuation remains unpublished. Rather, the company said in its latest round that it “strengthened the previously achieved unicorn status.”

Over the past few months, Hotmart has made numerous acquisitions aimed at boosting various aspects of online education services. In addition to the acquisition of Teachable, the company’s M & A move in Brazil will focus on the acquisition of Wollo, a startup focused on monetizing websites, podcasts and YouTube channels with a subscription model, and creating landing pages. Included Klickpages that hit.

Brazilian technology starters raised US $ 1.9 billion in investment in the first quarter of 2021.

Getty

The new report outlines the highlights of Brazil’s venture capital industry in the first quarter of 2021. Brazilian tech startups have raised a total of US $ 1.9 billion, according to a survey by open innovation company District, released Thursday (1). Investment in the first 3 months of the year. The volume is split into a total of 155 investments, representing 54% of the US $ 3.5 billion invested throughout 2020.

Of all the investments seen in the first quarter, four rounds focused on a total of about US $ 1.2 billion received by startups during the period, all of which were FinTech Nubank, Real Estate Marketplace Loft, Online Retailer Madeira Madeira, Received by unicorns such as logistics company Loggi.

In March alone, US $ 692 million worth of investment was directed to 61 investment rounds. The report reports a US $ 425 million investment led by Loft’s D1 Capital, the largest VC round ever recorded in Brazil, a Hotmart deal announced this week, and Brazilian FinTech Vrtx by FTV Capital. Emphasizes a US $ 35 million investment in. A private equity fund that also has a cross-border payment unicorn EBANX in its portfolio.

FORBES Details Brazil’s Proptech Loft Achieves $ 2.2 Billion Valuation in $ 425 Million Series D Round

Brazil’s startup ecosystem is maturing, according to a Distrito report. “This creates a better environment for new businesses to emerge, more startups reach higher stages and more rounds are needed. This is arguably the main factor in this expressiveness. Tiagovila, leader of Dataminer, the market intelligence division of Distrito, said:

The survey also found that 56 M & As involving Brazilian start-ups occurred in the first quarter. In March alone, there were 30 M & As, including the acquisition of martech RD Station by enterprise software company Totvs and the merger of credit fintech Geru and Rebel.

FORBESBrazil Tech Round-Up Details: Totvs buys RD Station in the biggest software deal ever, Paulo Vetoes face recognition By Angelica Mari as government rejects Huawei

Brazil has promoted the expansion of digital citizen services

Getty

On Tuesday, (30) the Brazilian government approved a digital government law that sets out rules for the expansion of public services on the Internet. The framework aims to “improve public sector efficiency and reduce bureaucracy, innovation, digital transformation and public participation.”

In essence, the law extends the scope of digitization seen by the federal government across states and local governments by setting rules that provide a single platform for accessing information about public services. I am aiming for it. The framework provides a response to the struggles faced by citizens of various Brazilian states regarding the update and access of all types of documents, such as driver’s licenses and birth certificates, or administrative procedures with public authorities. Will be done.

Today, different states and municipalities across Brazil offer services in a variety of formats, from physical letters to mobile apps. The law aims to address this by having organizations provide a single digital platform for information about public services. This requires businesses and citizens to access it through their taxpayer registration number. For individuals, it will be added to all documents such as national identification cards, public medical institutions, voter IDs, etc.

Services provided by the administrative, legislative and judicial departments and the entire public prosecutor’s office are included in the law that will come into effect within the next three months.

On Wednesday (31), the Brazilian government passed a law criminalizing stalking in Brazil online and in a physical environment. Stalkers can face 6 months to 2 years in prison and fines.

This practice, which tends to be amplified through social networks, states that the new law “repeats, harasses someone in some way, threatens physical or psychological integrity, limits their ability to move around, and invades or interferes in some way. “. The realm of their freedom or privacy. “

Proposed by Senator Leila Barros, this proposal is crucial in combating violence against women. According to the World Health Organization, Brazil is ranked fifth for killing women as a result of domestic violence or by killing women by gender. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that 76% of murders are ahead. Stalkers on the side of their partners.

The Central Bank of Brazil announced on Tuesday (30) that WhatsApp has approved to act as a “payment starter”. Visa and Mastercard mediate the transaction. With approval, the messaging app will be able to offer a domestic payment system. However, the release date has not yet been defined.

Brazil is one of the largest markets for Facebook-owned apps in the world. According to a February survey by Mobile Time / Opinion Box, WhatsApp is installed on 98% of Brazilian smartphones.

Also this week, Uber announced plans to require IDs from users who pay cash rides as a way to tackle crimes against Brazilian drivers. The company matches the identity details with its records and data from credit bureau Experian and the Brazilian government’s data processing service, Serpro.

