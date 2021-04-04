Crash quest, mini, hero





Clash of Clans developer Supercell recently announced three new mobile games in the Clash Universe with a variety of gameplay.

The Clash of Clansdeveloper Supercell recently announced three titles set in the Clash universe. ClashofClansis is a free mobile strategy game, one of the most popular and successful mobile games to date, even after its launch in 2012. In 2016, Supercell launched Clash Royale, a new mobile game in the same universe that combines a card collection with tower defense mechanics.

With the spread of smartphones, mobile games have become more popular in recent years. One of the industry’s most popular mobile games, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds has recently achieved a major milestone of 1 billion downloads. A mobile version of the popular battle royale shooter released worldwide in 2018, this new landmark shows that the title is still growing in popularity. Recently, it was announced that the mobile version of the Rocket League, “Rocket League Sideswipe,” will be available later this year. The mobile version of the high-speed vehicle soccer game developed by Psyonix and launched in 2015 utilizes the popular free play model in mobile games.

Related: Call of Duty Mobile Adds Modern Warfare Map Shipments

The Clash of Clansdeveloper Supercell recently announced three new mobile games titled Clash Quest, Clash Mini and Clash Heroes. According to the Clash website, all of these games are played within the same shared Clash universe, but with different gameplay styles. ClashQuest is a turn-based strategy adventure where players explore brand new island locations and create devastating military combinations. ClashMini is a strategic board game style in which players set up fighters and fight automatically. Probably the most unique of the titles announced, Clash Heroes seems to feature real-time combat as players fight deadly enemies and complete epic quests. None of these titles have been given an official release date, but will be released in the near future.

The popularity of mobile games surged last year, probably because the COVID-19 pandemic reduced face-to-face contact. Among Us, the first game released in 2018, last year there was a huge surge in popularity through 2021. The joint online title recently received a new map, Airship, with more content planned in the future. Another big mobile title, Call of Duty Mobile, has new maps and a new zombie mode.

The Clash of Clanshas has been very popular since its launch and is updated frequently to keep players interested. Today, Supercell’s three new games will bring new life to the franchise by adding new styles of gameplay while preserving the iconic art style of the universe. No release date has been specified, but anyone interested in mobile strategy titles should pay attention to this new Clash of Clanstrinity.

Next: Pokemon GO’s tricky April Fool’s event makes Team Rocket’s appearance more common

Source: Clash of Clans / YouTube, Clash.com

What you must include in your new Warzone map

About the author Thomas McNulty (133 articles published)

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He provides accuracy in all articles and promises to remain true to his voice.

Other works by Thomas McNulty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos