Cooking simulator receives mysterious apocalyptic DLC





At first it looked like an April Fool’s joke, but the cooking simulator actually seems to get an apocalyptic DLC.

Many thought it was an April Fool’s joke, but Cooking Simulatorreally seems to receive a post-apocalyptic extension titled Cooking Simulator-Shelter. Launched in 2019, the well-named Cooking Simulator is a recipe for customer satisfaction that lets players complete the role of chef. This game is similar to other simulation titles such as Surgeon Simulator and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

When released, Cooking Simulator was praised for its busy and intense gameplay. With title control, players struggled to match the dexterity of the actual chef. The fun of the game comes from tinkering with the kitchen. The game’s scoring system is generous enough to have some success after the mayhem. Unfortunately, this chaotic strength means that players could only find the fun of the game in a short amount of time. Prolonged use in the kitchen quickly became frustrating for some players and kept Cooking Simulatorback from the success of other chaotic cooking games such as Overcooked.

Developer Big Cheese Studio unveiled an apocalyptic extension of the Cooking Simulator on April 1st, but the extension seems to be more than just an April Fool’s joke. Look at the sunlight. The trailer for the expansion suggests that players are tasked with cooking Mad Max meal using ingredients such as homemade mushrooms. To survive the wasteland, players are encouraged to prepare meals to trade with local settlers.

Simulation games are a great way for gamers to experience real-life activities, as the world is still largely isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic. One recently released simulation game, Definitely Not. In Fried Chicken, players can run both medicines in the front business of the Empire and its fried chicken restaurants. The game is heavily inspired by the legendary AMC series Breaking Bad, especially the characters of Gus Fring and his Los Pollos Hermanos chicken franchise. Another very successful simulation game is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has been receiving updates since its release in August last year. The next content update for the game, which adds landmarks to France and the Benelux region, will be released on April 15.

Simulation games are a great way for gamers to experience realistic activities that they wouldn’t otherwise be involved in. Cooking Simulator requires dexterity and skill, but is tolerant enough for anyone to enjoy playing even if it doesn’t work perfectly. CookingSimulator-Shelterseemslike April Fool’s joke is clear, but the developer Big Cheese Studio seems to be actually pushing this unorthodox idea. Time will tell you exactly if this extension will actually arrive and what it will look like.

Cooking Simulator is currently available for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Big Cheese Studio / YouTube, Steam

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics.

