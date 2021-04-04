Overwatch player wants to keep D.Va’s April Fool’s Buff





Overwatch fans want Blizzard to keep the April Fool’s buff given to D.Va.

Overwatch players want to keep the changes made to April Fool’s Day’s ultimate abilities. As a live service game, Blizzard developers frequently update Overwatch to balance their hero characters. These updates may be new skins for additional maps, modes, or heroes. Patch unbalanced updates typically occur at recurring events such as Winter Wonderland and Summer Games. Others come with surprise events such as the special Pachimari event that gave Roadhog skin with the theme of a fictional UFO toy. Another special skin is to celebrate a particular Overwatch League MVP. However, Blizzard recently announced that Sinatra (who had Zarya’s unique skin) would not make skin for Overwatch League contestants after being accused of sexual assault.

At this year’s April Fool’s Day, Blizzard decided to change some characters. For example, Mei has been reassigned to tanks from the damage role, increased in size by 15%, and increased maximum health from 250 to 400. Bastion, on the other hand, has been reduced in size by 15% and expanded in weapons. It has been reduced. The Soldier 76s Sprint ability has been modified to accumulate ammo per second when its ability is active, and his tactical visor’s ultimate ability has been modified to prioritize headshots.

Overwatch fans want Blizzard to continue to permanently transform April Fool’s Day into D.Vas’ ultimate ability, according to reports from Dexelt. Normally, the ultimate ability of D.Vas Eject is to fire her into the air from the mecha when her mecha self-destructs. Next, D.Va should be equipped with a pistol only, significantly reduced maximum health, and continue without mecha. The second stage of her ultimate, Call Mech, slams the mecha into the ground so that D.Va can return inside.

In the April Fool’s update, the call mecha ability has been changed to deal 600 damage instead of the usual 50. With this change, even the fleshy players like Roadhog can increase their health to 850 by eliminating competitors or almost canceling Winston Primal Rage’s ultimate abilities. point. This change also reduces the time it takes D.Va to recall mechas by 30%.

Live service games will survive and disappear depending on the quality and frequency of updates. While Blizzard is developing Overwatch 2, most of the changes that are typically made to Overwatch are in the back burner. Interesting patches like this are a good way to keep your game from getting too old.

