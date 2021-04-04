Xbox Live Subscribers Receive $ 10 Free Gift Card on Spring Sale





Xbox began shipping $ 10 gift cards to Xbox Live Gold subscribers via Xbox Live messages this weekend. It is unknown if more messages have been sent.

The game titanXbox offers network users a free $ 10 gift card via DM. Players started randomly receiving free vouchers from the Xbox just before the start of the weekend, but there seems to be no reason or reason for who would actually be chosen as a free gift card.

Over the past few months, Microsoft has done a lot for its users, from removing paywalls to giving gifts. Earlier this week, Microsoft emailed fans a free $ 5 Xbox gift card as a way to celebrate the spring season. These gift cards were quickly exhausted, but the game giants seemed keen to ensure that Xbox fans were still treated with some free cash.

Fans yesterday began receiving a free $ 10 voucher on Xbox Live messages (via ComicBook) as part of Xbox’s ongoing Spring Celebration. Read the message “Spring sale starts today!” “This is a special gift to help you buy your first game.” Then users can redeem their vouchers at the push of a button and spend their money within 90 days. Money can be used to renew games, movies, or Game Pass subscriptions for sale. This gives you access to many free games such as Outriders and the upcoming MLB The Show 21. MLBTheShow21 will debut on Xbox later this month. You can use it with a game pass from the first day.

It’s unclear when Microsoft will stop sending these messages, so users should check their inbox throughout the weekend to see if they have received a voucher. It’s not yet clear if more gift cards will be available in the coming weeks, but it’s not uncommon for Microsoft to randomly send free gift cards to its fans. The Xbox team has done a lot to keep Xbox Live users engaged. Most recently, platform owners have removed the Xbox Live paywall requirement for free-to-play multiplayer games and party chat, among other features.

All this happens about a year after rumors that Xbox Live will soon be completely free. These rumors were quickly crushed by Microsoft, but the company is moving to rebrand the service to the Xbox network. Earlier this year, the company tried to double the price of Xbox Live Gold, but fans refused and the move quickly reversed. It’s unclear if recent changes to the Xbox Live requirements have always been planned, but it seems that the Xbox wants to listen to its fans and provide what they want.

