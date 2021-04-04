Why MLB The Show 21’s Xbox Game Pass launch is so confusing





Previously dedicated to PlayStation, MLB The Show 21 is not only the first Sony-developed game released on Xbox, but also the first day’s game pass game.

MLB The Show 21 will go down in the history of the game, not to showcase the legendary players in old or updated franchise mode. MLBShow, like most games created by Sony’s in-house development studio, has long been a PlayStation-only series. However, as MLB itself has decided, MLB The Show 21 will not only be available on PlayStation’s rival Xbox console, but also as a free gift for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. With all the facts, this is an unprecedented move and can affect the rest of the current console generation.

The traditional console monopoly barrier has been lifted a bit lately, but Sony seemed to hold up until the MLB The Show 21 cross-platform announcement. Microsoft has launched its products on Nintendo Switch, Mobile, and its PC storefront, but Sony is pleased to be able to sell consoles for as long as possible with the big release of PlayStation, the first release. Just port it to your PC long after. Unique, thanks to its quality simulation. This time, Xbox will also be able to access its audience for the first time.

Of course, Sony may not be very happy with this. Major League Baseball will be the publisher of games on the Microsoft platform. This is a symbolic move that suggests Sony will not port anything else to the Xbox in the near future. Still, the end result is that the same great portrayal of American entertainment will be available on both systems for the first time.

Why the Xbox release of MLB The Show 21 is so weird

MLB’s latest trailer, The Show 21, features a spinning introduction as the Xbox logo fades into the familiar chime on PlayStation Studios. The only comparable event in the history of the game is when Sega first bows from the console race following the end of the Dreamcast. The Crazy Taxi released on PlayStation 2 was a confusing event at the time when Sonic the Hedgehog appeared on the cover of Nintendo Power. The fact that such a collaboration is taking place between two still fiercely competitive rivals is even more striking.

Will WillMLB The Show 21 marks the beginning of a new trend in collaboration, not competition between Xbox and PlayStation? Easy betting is not difficult, but it probably depends on the performance of the game in the future. Since MLB The Show 21 is free on the Xbox Game Pass, Sony and MLB are funding players to buy microtransactions there, and a strong return is that Sony will limit similar titles to half of the game’s masses. May mean revisiting. As Microsoft has already shown interest in extending the Game Pass beyond the Xbox family of systems, further success could allow Sony to become more tolerant and allow Microsoft to do business with its customer base. .. It’s all impossible at the same time and seems to be within reach, which may mean the end of the last fragment of the console war.

