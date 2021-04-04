Apex Legend Developer Investigates Jumping Trident Glitch





The infamous Apex Legends Trident glitch is finally being investigated, according to a post by the lead developer on Apex Legends subreddit.

Apex Legend’s latest glitch, the infamous Jump Trident glitch, is being investigated by developers. This news marks the end of a player jumping into the Skybox using a Trident vehicle, whether intentionally or not. Respawn needs to intervene immediately as these issues are beginning to stimulate the nerves of game fans.

Apex Legend is a battle royale love child of Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, held in the same universe as Titanfall and Titanfall 2. Unlike other battle royale, Apex Legends’ core gameplay focuses on unique character abilities, and each season the game’s heroes shape the player’s approach to victory.

Season 7 introduced the Trident Vehicle into the game, along with a number of features and new maps. However, since the launch of Season 7, players have reported certain bugs in the vehicle, stating that when they tried to get into a three-seater car, many players were thrown into the atmosphere instead. The bug is so pervasive that discussions from Reddit, especially user Dam_Kop, have reached Respawn and urged Dave Osei, one of the developers of Apex Legends, to say that the team is investigating the issue. I did.

Even if this post about Reddit gives hope to some community members, this post doesn’t specifically state that Trident’s issue can be fixed at all or in a reasonable time frame. The game has been buggy in the last few seasons, and performance issues have reduced the overall experience of the Nintendo Switch port in particular. For some fans, just letting Respawn members acknowledge these ongoing issues seems to be a big step, especially in Apex Legends subreddit.

This bug may be weird the first few times, but it can get old pretty quickly, especially if it happens during a good match. Some players are thrown so far that they never come back, forcing them to quit the game to line up for the next round. Some players have even run into problems while riding Trident. While healing on a moving vehicle, players noticed that they were floating above the Glow Tower.

For now, players should always be careful and approach Trident. Be aware of the hidden dangers lurking under the vehicle’s innocent chrome exterior. Those brave enough to mount Trident may get more than they negotiated. Apex Legends players should be aware of Repawns’ latest bug report, which will be released before the next major update.

Source: Dam_Kop, Dave Osei

Liv Harris is an Australian freelance journalist based in Sydney. She is an avid gamer and loves TV / movies. Liv mainly writes about video games, the latest movies and TV shows. She wrote for Kotaku and Gamespot before joining Screen Rant.

