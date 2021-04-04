Technology supports Saudi Arabia’s advanced position





MAKKAH: Arora Akanksha, Audit Coordinator for the United Nations Development Program, faces challenges as the first female Millennial candidate to assume the role of UN Secretary-General.

For many years, the selection process at the United Nations was a private process. Candidates are appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the UN Security Council. Selected candidates are required to receive nine of the 15 non-veto council votes every five years, followed by two-thirds of the votes from 193 member states of the parliament. Born July 31, 1986 in India, the Akankshas family moved to Saudi Arabia. July 1992. She told Arab News that she remembered celebrating her sixth birthday in the kingdom. We lived in Khamis Mushait. My parents are doctors, my father is a microbiologist, and my mother is in obstetrics and gynecology. They came to work with the Ministry of Health of Hamies. Khamis Mushait had a school for girls, but she had a hard time learning Arabic. There was an American school in town, but my parents couldn’t afford to send me there. My parents decided to homeschool me as much as possible until the age of nine. After that, I attended a boarding school in India. She last visited the kingdom in 2000, but she wants to come back again. I think things have changed a lot, but the warmth and kindness of people will not change, she said. Regarding her candidacy for the United Nations, she said: Our founders learned from lessons learned from the League of Nations The success of the United Nations depends on the Secretary-General’s ability to make decisions effectively. She added that all member states want the United Nations to work and support the needy. We have the largest number of refugees, displaced persons and people involved in conflict in the world. She said that for every dollar the United Nations receives, only 30 cents are spent on the cause. The United Nations receives $ 50 billion annually in taxpayers and spends only $ 15 billion to serve people. The rest goes to bureaucracy.

highlight

While in the refugee camp, Arora Akankusha ensures that refugees are provided with the means, tools and opportunities to regain their normal lives through education.

While there are 85 million refugees and displaced persons, the largest number ever recorded in the world since World War II, all their spending. Half are children. Half have been evacuated for over 10 years. These people are not voters in any country and do not have social media to talk to them, they just have the United Nations, Akanksha said. Many refugees were killed because we failed in one of our most basic responsibilities to provide food, shelter, safety and security for trafficking, smuggling, or survival and survival. To be invited to a terrorist organization. This human rights violation is a threat to world peace and security.

As Secretary-General, Akanksha wants to prioritize funding to ensure that all refugees are provided with the humanitarian assistance they need to survive and are not subject to human rights abuses. While in the refugee camp, she also guarantees that refugees will be provided with means. Tools and Opportunities to Regain Normal Life through Education To provide a sustainable solution to this problem, I will continue to refugees through either voluntary return of refugees, regional integration, or resettlement. Bring together countries to provide possible solutions. She is tasked with restoring world trust in the United Nations and the ability to serve the world and make it a better place for all. In my candidacy, each country has a real choice in choosing a blank slate. Reliable people bring a new kind of leadership that focuses on fresh thinking and innovative ways to tackle problems, she added. You can lead and make an impact from the first day. As an auditor and as a finance expert, I have my own qualifications to ensure that the value is worth the money. Her experience as a global citizen, who also lived in Canada, sympathizes with representing people of diverse backgrounds. world.I represents women in the world who have never been given the opportunity to lead. My generation, millennials, have made progress in every profession, but for international organizations, they are given the right to visit, not the right to participate. She said the United Nations has instructed all nations to respect her campaign plans. There is a democratic process and transparent and fair elections, and we expect Member States to ensure that the UN general elections are fair, open and transparent. I run the campaign in an honest and transparent way. All the documents I submit to Member States are on my website. I am actively involved in civil society and listen to their opinions. The Charter of the United Nations is reading our people and I want to bring inclusiveness to the United Nations through elections. For other humanitarian crises, she said, the United Nations is here to help rebuild a country that has been hit by a natural disaster and bring some peace. Countries affected by the civil war. Still, millions of people continue to live in the hustle and bustle without clean water, adequate medical care, safety or security, despite humanitarian relief efforts initiated over a decade ago in Haiti, Libya and Syria. I will. According to Akanksha, the current UN system is not. Serve people. How do you explain that the number of refugees and displaced persons in the world is increasing and inequality is increasing? Everyone in the United Nations knows this. We must have the courage to do something about it, she said. Doing nothing is no longer an option. Indifference is illness. The era of protecting the status quo is gone. She added that many of the issues surrounding the United Nations were a direct result of ineffective and poor leadership, and recalled the incident of seeing children eating on a mission in Uganda. Gas station mud. The little girl was alone and people were passing by without worrying about her. I was grieving and all I could do at that time was to give her food and cash. When I returned to New York, I asked one of my senior executives why my child was eating mud and what I could do about it. He said mud is good for children and has iron. She said the reaction was the moment she learned that she needed to bring moral and conscious leadership in pursuit of the new United Nations. She added that we have the resources, we need to be successful, and we have the best talent at our disposal. With proper leadership, we can fully fulfill our promises to the world and influence people’s lives.

