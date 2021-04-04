Fair and Comprehensive Community Partnerships-Techniques





On the night of March 17, the Impact Speaker Series announced a fair and comprehensive community partnership, a discussion panel on engineer responsibilities to the Atlanta community.

The panel will be moderated by Chris Burke, Executive Director of Community Relations, and will be starring Rachel Spreader of the Atlanta Public School (APS), James Jay Bailey of the Russell Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (RCIE), and Realaloo near the city of Atlanta. did. Planning unit (NPU).

This event was part of the Impacts 2020-2021 Weekly Speaker Series. According to the series’ promotional materials, the event includes conversations about race, social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Panel discussed the unfairness of Atlanta as a whole, Techs’ current involvement in the community, and the need for Tech to expand its community activities in the future.

The first discussion explained that Atlanta’s inequality was primarily in line with racial and socio-economic inequality. Bailey said providing equitable access to economic opportunities could solve some of the biggest challenges facing the community. Community resources are essential to drive wealth, business and entrepreneurship.

The panel also discussed the impact of outreach activities in the Techs community. Cities are as powerful as the public school system,

The spreader said. Sprecher said Tech is playing a role in caring for and preparing potential students and commends the APS Scholars initiative.

This program has helped students raise their expectations of themselves and improve their academic performance across APS.

There are many areas where we have realized that if we could expose our children in Atlanta to what’s here in the backyard, we could really transform our city and build a pipeline of workforce. Georgia Institute of Technology students, staff, and faculty did not lose us the assets in our backyard, but it’s great to realize that students are also assets.

Bailey reiterated the importance of providing opportunities and resources to Atlanta students. The only difference between Bankhead and Backhead is access to opportunity and exposure, Bailey said of the unfair opportunities offered to students from different socio-economic backgrounds. LaRue praised Techs’ efforts to reach out to the larger Atlanta community through projects such as a research project where Tech students record the oral history of the Atlanta area. This type of work is invaluable because these areas are rapidly gentrifying and preserving their history allows future generations to learn about the roots of the community.

The panel also explained how Tech can expand and improve its commitment to the community.

The community needs more than a symbol of hope and an institution that manufactures it. For too long [Tech has] There are gates around you on North Avenue, and it’s time to take them down. According to Bailey, you can open it and make it work.

The panel realized that the community needed an entry point to participate in Tech. It’s more intimidating for outreach community members, as there is no clear entry point for community members to interact with or engage with Tech.

Sprecher added that working with the community is most effective when finding the right people to interact with. You can boost your work by focusing on your goals, which can lead you to find the right person to help your efforts. She described Tech as the perfect environment to connect with people who can support this important community activity.

LaRue promoted the community group as a gateway for Tech to expand its engagement with the Atlanta community. Community groups, such as neighborhood associations, understand what is happening in the community and provide networking opportunities for participants to connect through a common purpose. The Neighborhood-NPU meeting acts as a plug to the Neighborhood, providing a unique level of context.

LaRue also suggested that Tech use the platform to work with the community on planning and development.

According to LaRue, cities often plan neighborhoods rather than neighborhoods.

Community members know best what their neighborhood needs. Including community members in planning and development projects is important for maintaining the integrity of the community.

Panelists have revealed that Tech is responsible for benefiting the city of Atlanta using its resources and platforms. The best way to serve this community is to use fairness.

Event records are available online. For more information on the Impact Speaker series, please visit scheller.gatech.edu.

