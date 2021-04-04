Brewer: Beer Brewing Simulator Launched for PlayStation in 2022





It hasn’t been long since we talked about the previously released lawn mower simulator. Yet another surprise is Brewmaster. Undoubtedly, simulator games are gaining momentum in this era. This game is no exception, giving you a realistic experience of what’s happening before the perfect beer is served.

Some people love homebrewing as a hobby, but they couldn’t pursue it for a variety of reasons, including lack of time.

Well, good news for anyone interested in the science of brewing without actually using beer. The video game will be released next year for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch.

Experience the art and science of beer making

The excitement for the release doesn’t cool down quickly. This is because it is not a normal simulation game. Most people out there are unaware of the entire complex process behind making the perfect beer. The news of the Brewmaster release made them study it.

The announcement was made on the PlayStation blog by Auroch Digital Marketing and Community Manager Jemima Crow. She said Brewmaster was about the process, not just the end result.

When you play this game, you will find that beer making is the subject of its own. Players will begin to explore the fermentation process. Try basic hops, grains, yeast and a variety of other real-world ingredients to add to your brew.

Players need to have their own business model and at the same time be creative and compete with other players.

Simulation video game; shaping the game world

The video game industry is evolving at an unprecedented rate, making it difficult for creators to predict what games the market expects.

In the past, simulation games weren’t considered so much fun, but now things have changed. Today, games are not only seen as a means of escapism, but players expect them to be intellectually challenging.

Taking Brewmaster as an example, participating in friendly competition, building a reputation and buying things for the brewing business is the next level of detail. The idea of ​​this simulation is not only relaxing but also creative at the same time.

According to the website, you can pay attention to the wind in sandbox creative mode. In this mode, all locks are unlocked and you are free to create the beer you can think of from the beginning.

new era

We have entered a new era of games. This year will bring about change for many industries. During the lockdown, the user base of various gaming platforms suddenly surged.

With the new user base, creative time comes with great responsibility. It’s been going well so far, and the announcement of Brewmaster’s release is evident in the fact that the industry recognizes aspects of creativity in game production.

However, you don’t have to be an expert in the beer making process to play this game. This game is friendly, creative and detailed and you will learn more about brewing.

