Cloudrise joins the up-and-coming Grand Junction technology industry | Business





It seems unlucky to start a business just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems unlikely to report the first year of success in the meantime. Still, Rob Eggebrecht was able to do that with Cloudrise.

Today, cybersecurity startups settle down at Grand Junction three months after moving here from Denver. Established a shop at Maverick Innovation Center, 730 Mesa Avenue.

For Eggebrecht, one of the greatest attractions of the Grand Valley was quality of life.

I grew up here in Colorado and serial entrepreneur Im believes that Grand Junction accepts what I call real Colorado, Egebrecht said. You are very close to so many outdoor activities. And what you can afford here is better than the front range. It’s a truly amazing opportunity.

Cloudrise basically uses automation to allow clients to protect sensitive data. Clients approach them and ask for help in protecting certain data. The Cloudrises service provides solutions to monitor and improve the quality of user behavior and security.

The company has more than 50 clients and 15 remote employees. Eggebrecht has secured more funding through the Greater Colorado Venture Fund and will soon hire local employees.

These workers will be located in the Las Colonius bonsai building, Egebrecht said.

According to Eggebrecht, in the first quarter of 2021, Cloudrise generated more revenue than last year.

Continuing that success means seizing the opportunity in their own backyard. He believes Cloudrise can join Kaart, ProStar and other companies to lay the foundation for a thriving technology sector in the valley.

Grand Junction is traditionally married to oil and gas, which doesn’t disappear overnight, but here you can start creating a technology hub, Eggebrecht said. There are companies like Pax8, and a few others are starting to move here. You can start creating an ecosystem.

By setting up a shop at the Maverick Innovation Center, Cloudrise will be able to establish a pipeline of young engineers at the University of Colorado Mesa, Egebrecht said.

Eggebrecht also volunteered to join CMU’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board. This means that hell has a say in the formation of the curriculum and programs.

Tom Benton, director of the Maverick Innovation Center, is excited that students have other resources near their homes.

Benton said Rob and his staff intend to guide the students and provide them with a real experience. I was very lucky to have them here.

For more information, please visit cloudrise.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos