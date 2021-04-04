Here’s how to change the default Siri voice on your Apple iPhone and iPad:





Apple Siri image used for representation.

Regular iPhone and iPad users will be able to change Siri’s audio once Apple releases a stable version of iOS 14 and iPad OS 14.5.

Apple recently released the sixth beta version of iOS 14.5 for iPhone models. In the latest beta, Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced some notable changes to Siri. Two voices have been added to this, apart from the default female or female voice. Apple offers the Siri Virtual Assistant in both male and female voices in many countries, including India, but the update is much more exciting as more options are available globally. In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple said the change was part of the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity. “We are pleased to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and an option for Siri users to choose the voice they need when setting up their device. And it’s a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to products and services designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in, “read the statement.

If you are already using iOS or iPad OS beta channel, users will be on iPad or iPhone[設定]Go to[Siri]and[検索]You can check its availability by selecting a menu. Make sure you have selected English (US) as your Siri language and tap the SiriVoice option. This change extends to other Apple products that support Siri Virtual Assistant, such as the Apple Watch and HomePod. If you have access to the HomePod beta software, open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad> HomePod Settings> Make sure you have selected English (US) as your Siri language> Click the SiriVoice option. The process of changing Siri audio on existing iOS and iPad OS versions is the same. You can find new voice demonstrations below.

Apple has not yet highlighted the details about the stable deployment of iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5. Last month, Apple iPhone and iPad received two updates that fix a critical security issue. Stable iOS 14.5 is also expected to have the long-awaited privacy management to prevent targeted advertising.

