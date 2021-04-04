Main Recommended Offers for Speakers Available Via Amazon





Bluetooth speakers are one of the things you need for a good time, such as a party at home. A large number of speakers with their own specialties are available in different price ranges. While picking up one, it can be a confusing task for some of us. For simplicity, Amazon India has already listed some of the top list of featured speakers for easy reference. please look-

Boat AAVANTEBAR 1160

Price – Rs.3,999

Easy control and remote control All devices that control playback via devices are connected via wireless and wired formats with versatile Aavante 1160Its 2.0 channel sound such as Bluetooth V4.2 / AUX / USB. Be accessible and allow alternative settings Soundbar with airy sound quality that adds color to the dimension, audio and visual experience, news, movies, music and more for a true listening experience Suitable for different forms of entertainment as it offers different modes

Link: https: // `amzn.to/3mgIN5f

boAt Stone 1000

Price – Rs.2,499

14WRMS stereo output. Impedance: 4 Bluetooth v2.1 in 10m range; audio input via 3000mAh AUX Battery capacity for up to 8 hours (50% volume) playback time. Fully charged in about 2.5 hours Waterproof, dustproof, shockproof with IPX5 mark 1 Call reception microphone Other accessories: AUX cable, micro USB charging cable, warranty card, user manual-Advertisement-

Link

Price – Rs.5,499

JBL Signature Sound 10 Hours Playback Time with Optimal Audio Settings Wireless Bluetooth Streaming IPX7 Waterproof with Durable Fabric Material Dual External Passive Base Radiator Included: 1 x JBL Flip 3 Stealth, 1 x Micro USB Cable, 1 x Safe Seat, 1 x quick start guide, 1 x warranty card

Link: https: //amzn.to/39F3zq5

Sony SA-D40

Price – Rs.8,490

4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers, CENTER SPEAKER ENCLOSURE TYPE and FRONTS PEAKER ENCLOSURE TYPE: Bass Reflex Enjoy powerful bass with big subwoofer and 80W output Enjoy wireless music on mobile via Bluetooth streaming on TVs, PCs and music players Designed for use Easy-to-connect USB port Stylish black gloss speaker finish with remote control. Front speaker dimensions (width x height x depth): 10.6 x 18.8 x 9.6 cm

Link: https: //amzn.to/3ulLYv4

JBL Cinema SB261

Price – Rs.13,999

220 watts immersive sound output 2.1 channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer for ultimate cinematic experience with Dolby Audio Wireless music streaming with Bluetooth One cable connection over HDMI ARCS Stylish and sophisticated design

Link: https: //amzn.to/2Oi5YiU

Zebronics Zeb-County

Price – Rs.593

Zeb-county is a compact and convenient portable speaker with multi-connection options such as wireless BT / USB / micro SD and AUX. The speaker also has a built-in call function and fm radio.Speaker impedance 4 frequency response 120hz-15khz Charging time 4-5 hours Playback time about 10 hours

Link: https: //amzn.to/31IxWaT

Modernista Sound Box 100

Price – Rs.1,654

Excellent sound quality-Experience music with powerful stereo sound and punchy bass wherever you are 20W output-Provides a bold acoustic output. Experience music in full-body stereo enabled by a high-performance driver Powerful 8-inch woofer-Built-in 8-inch woofer provides extra-bass HD sound and is perfect for starting a party with danceable jams Wired Karaoke Microphone-Party speakers come with a wired microphone-everything you need is in the box. The microphone port is perfect for singing karaoke and making announcements with your friends.Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices-Apple iPhone and iPod, most Android devices, and other simple smart devices for wireless audio streaming Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery-Built-in 1200mah battery provides extended playback, full You can stream music for up to 4 hours on charge Enjoy multiple connections-SoundBox 100 is an onboard USB reader for playing MP3 music files and connecting any device to your local station via AuxCable Tune. Features Slots-Built-in FM receiver allows you to tune to all your local Red Hot Music stations

Link: https: //amzn.to/3sPwpvu

Infinity (JBL) Fuse 100

Price – Rs.1,499

Compact portable Bluetooth speaker. Wireless Bluetooth Streaming Dual equalizer mode for normal and deep bass outputs. 9 hours music playback time with optimal audio settings IPX7 waterproof design. Audio specifications: Frequency response 120Hz-20KHz.Signal-to-noise ratio 70dB (Aux) Pair 2 Infinity Fuze 100 Speakers with Dual Speaker Connection Technology Speakerphone Rugged and durable fabric material

Link: https: //amzn.to/3fzRZ3k

Mhibirome 2

Price – Rs.1,149

Small picture frame. The Big Sound-Roam 2 wireless speaker is designed to deliver loud, clear music by delivering sharp treble, detailed midrange, and punchy bass. Fill your room with music, enjoying richer and more immersive notes. Heavy Bass-Small but large, so take your music up a notch and start your party with the resonating bass of Roam 2 Made in India and a worry-free guarantee. From design to manufacture, Roam 2 is proudly manufactured in India and is backed by Mivis’ worry-free one-year manufacturing warranty. The only portable 5W speaker that delivers 24 hours of playback time at 70% volume instead of 24 hours of playback time of 4 or 5.Now there is nothing else that can go beyond that

Link: https: //amzn.to/3fETBsp

Bose Solo 5

Price – Rs.21,104

A single soundbar provides superior sound quality compared to TV Dialogue mode, highlighting every word and detail. Stream music wirelessly from any device with a Bluetooth connection. One connection to TVUniversal remote control TV, bass, Bluetooth connection, etc. Bluetooth: 2.1V; Remote control support: Yes; Connector type: Optical audio input (digital), coaxial audio input (digital), 3.5 mm auxiliary input (analog)

Link: https: //amzn.to/3fLjmrn

LG SJ3

Price – Rs.7,999

Power Output (RMS): 300 W Adaptive Sound Control: Action movies, dramas, sports, music, and even nightly news all have different audio profiles, so don’t listen to them all the same way: Adaptive Sound Control , Automatically identify what is playing Adjust the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience. TV Sound Sync – Connect a compatible LG TV to your system without ugly wiring. Bluetooth Standby – The soundbar remains in sleep mode, but turns on when audio is transmitted and starts playing. Via Bluetooth.

Link: https: //amzn.to/3rOOlF5

Braupunkt SBW100

Price – Rs.7,368

Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting-edge audio technology since 1924. Today, this legendary Audiotech German brand is available in India with superior quality audio products German Build: Iconic Audio German brand Blaupunkt brings to market SBW100 Soundbar Powerful Sound: The SBW100 is a 120W soundbar with a wired subwoofer that provides deep bass and loud volume. European Design: Its sophisticated European design easily adapts style and elegance to the mood of the room. Blaupunkt EQ mode: You can select sounds for each genre. The mode that suits your mood. This soundbar comes with multiple music modes: song, cinema, dialog, and flat. Multiple input options: Multiple connection options such as AUX input, HDMI-ARC, BT, USB allow you to freely connect different devices. Side firing woofer: Features Side firing construction for more bass and better sump. Wall-mountable satellite: Yes Fully functional remote: All functions of the soundbar can only be controlled remotely. The remote also comes with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, and the option to switch between all music modes.All controls at hand

Link: https: //amzn.to/3rPiYdq

Carvan Salegama Mini Kids

Price – Rs.2,990

Over 80 Classic Hindi and English Rhythms Over 300 Most Famous Children’s Stories in Hindi and English Over 15 Audio-Based Learning Content | Over 33 Mantras and Prayer Songs | Using Loop Buttons , Play your favorite stories, rhymes, mantras, etc. in repeat mode Bluetooth, USB support | Aux In Aux Out | 3.5mm audio jack for connecting external speakers / headphones | Compatible with all Android chargers

Link: https: //amzn.to/3rOP2hV

Samsung Q60T / XL

Price – Rs.27,899

Q Symphony Technology 4K Video Pass | HDR 10+ Acoustic Beam Technology Upfire and Centerfire Speakers | Wireless Subwoofer Dolby 5.1One Remote Control

Link: https: //amzn.to/3dsOEAm

JBL bar 2.1 deep bass

Price – Rs.25,999

300 watts maximum output from 2.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer PowerJBL Surround Sound 6.5 inch wireless subwoofer provides deep and thrilling bass cinematic experience with Dolby Digital wireless music streaming with Bluetooth HDMI ARC and optical cable connection New elegant low profile design

Link: https: //amzn.to/2R5TE6z

