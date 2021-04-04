Israeli technology is fighting violence against women





Fighting terrorism with technology is nothing new to Gilad Erdan. Israel’s current US and UN Ambassadors have served as Minister of Public Security for five years, overseeing the development of technological innovations to detect potential terrorist activity before violence.

He is currently helping to stand in front of international efforts to combat various types of domestic terrorist violence.

Miharu Serra’s husband is on trial for her murder

(Photo: Courtesy of the Sera family)

Last week, the United Nations mission in Israel and the United States, along with the Miharsera Forum and the UJA Federation in New York, sponsored the forum as part of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

The focus of the event was to combat domestic violence through innovation and technology.

It should be emphasized that this type of terrorism is as serious as the terrorism I fought before. That’s why Im is very proud to host this event with the new US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield. Many other senior officials say Erdan.

When I served as Minister of Public Security, I used Israel’s advanced technology with many intelligence agencies and police to develop algorithms and other technologies that would help predict who would become the next lonely terrorist. Developed. The same is true for this phenomenon, where you can track the next violent man attacking your partner and try to predict who will be the next abuser, “he says.

“If you can not only send women to shelters, but prevent them, you can continue to send them, but not enough to prevent the occurrence of those murders.

Gilad Erdan: Women’s shelters are not enough to prevent murder

(Photo: GPO)

The Michal Sela Forum was created to commemorate the person of the same name who was allegedly killed by her husband a year and a half ago.

Celas’ husband is currently being tried for repeatedly stabbing her at home outside Jerusalem while her little daughter is at home. The incident shocked the Israeli people, but deadly domestic violence is not uncommon in Israel.

Experts say the social isolation and financial burden brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in domestic violence worldwide.

Imagine that Thomas Greenfield’s event last Wednesday focused only on cleaning up rubble after a terrorist attack, not on stopping terrorists from doing vicious acts in the first place. Please give me.

And imagine trying to help people with COVID-19 after getting sick and hospitalized instead of wearing a mask, socially moving away, or inventing a preventative vaccine. That would be totally crazy. She said gender-based violence needs to be addressed by preventing gender-based violence.

Last summer, when 1,800 Israeli tech workers competed to develop new tech weapons to combat domestic violence, several prominent tech giants held a hackathon put together by Ceras’ sister Lily Benami. I supported it. Eldan helped choose the winner.

Michal Sela’s sister, Lily Ben Ami, will speak at the May 2020 hackathon to combat domestic violence at the presidential palace in Jerusalem.

(Photo: GPO)

I participated in a hackathon hosted by President Reuven Rivlin as a judge. ”

“They have developed very sophisticated algorithms and applications. Plant them at home, which can track changes in behavior and warn the police or someone in the family if they recognize a real change in her behavior. There are digital bracelets and many other devices that can be just immeasurable innovation.

He cites the development of a hidden app that can be downloaded to the phone, alerts the phone owner or trusted contacts if he notices suspicious behavior on the phone, and the partner may be spying on the owner’s activities. Indicates that there is sex.

Another app can signal police through voice detection of predefined codewords to respond quickly to potential violence.

The third project used a national database to develop an automated system that analyzes medical records and looks for signs of repeated abuse among patients in hospitals and clinics.

Of course, only those who have the financial resources, language skills, and technical literacy to take advantage of most of this technology can do so.

The StayTuned app looks like a news site, but acts as an emergency alert and recording system

(Photo: Screenshot / GPO)

In places like Israel, simply installing the smartphone app can be difficult. In addition to the Arabic and Russian minority population, there are also ultra-Orthodox Jews who rarely avoid using smartphones.

New York City faces similar challenges. At the venue of the event on Wednesday, home to the United Nations, I’ve seen the tattered female shelter in full capacity during the pandemic.

Eric Gouldstein, CEO of the UJA-Federation of New York and speaker at the Terror at Home Forum, understands and engages in cultural sensitivities to the issue of domestic violence even before reaching innovation and technology. I think it is necessary.

In certain areas of our Jewish community, reports of domestic violence are also deeply stigmatized. Therefore, we need to work with local grassroots organizations that have the trust and trust of the local community to empower women who are victims of domestic violence. And I know they just don’t have to endure it, “he says.

“And when we enter the field of technology, technology tools become easier to use. For example, some of the apps built here can be quickly translated into Yiddish. The idea is Developing technology in Israel and developing it further. It is widely available to bring greater awareness and extend technology around the world.

Israeli Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot attends an event on the fight against domestic violence through technology

(Photo: Warner Brothers, AP)

The event was also attended by Israeli movie star Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Orovskug, Jakelin Fuller, Vice President of Google, and President of Google.org, the charitable division of the company.

Fuller has announced that Google.org will provide a $ 300,000 grant to the Michal Sela Forum. Some of it will be used in another Israeli hackathon aimed at preventing domestic violence.

