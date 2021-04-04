Apple iOS 14.5: All new features on iPhone





The next iOS 14 update – iOS 14.5 – will be available soon. Apple is currently in beta testing iOS 14.5, which will be available this spring. The next software version, advertised as the biggest update to iOS 14, offers many new features, including the ability to unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch while wearing a mask, and the long-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature. Will be done. The final release of iOS 14.5 may take place in April.

Here’s everything you know about iOS 14.5 so far.

Unlock iPhone on Apple Watch

One of the biggest features of iOS 14.5 is the ability to unlock your iPhone on your Apple Watch while wearing a mask. The idea is to bypass Face ID and unlock your iPhone. Sure, Face ID is great, but during the pandemic, many people noticed that the iPhone’s facial recognition feature doesn’t work if half of the face is covered with a mask. Solution: Use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone. New features require a face or passcode.

App tracking transparency

Apple has made some major changes to the upcoming iOS 14.5 update. Notable is Apple’s App Tracking Transparency. Simply put, this feature requires app user permissions to track users across other apps and websites. Obviously, the announcement has received a lot of criticism from major developers, including Facebook. When the update is published, Facebook will need to ask for permission to access your ad ID. Facebook and Apple have been involved in a verbal war over privacy changes in recent months.

iOS 14.5 introduces a nifty feature called the Battery Readjustment feature. This feature basically displays the battery health status of the device. Basically, this new feature recalibrates maximum battery capacity and peak performance statistics. The user[設定]>[バッテリー]>[バッテリーの状態]You can access the battery readjustment information at.

Two new Siri voices

In iOS 14.5, Apple will allow you to select the female or male voice of the Digital Assistant. That’s not all. Apple is also adding two new Siri voices for English speakers. In addition, Apple’s Digital Voice Assistant has come to better understand your music listening preferences, but it’s not clear if this feature will appear in the final version of iOS 14.5.

The iPhone 12 will soon support dual SIM 5G. This means that both the physical SIM and e-SIM of the phone will be able to access 5G. This feature is perfect for travelers. With the iOS 14.5 update, Apple has also added support for PlayStation 5 DualSense or Xbox Series X / S controllers. Therefore, once the update is official, users will be able to play games on their iPhone or iPad using their PS5 and Xbox Series X / S controllers.

Over 200 new emojis coming to iOS 14.5

Apple is adding a lot of new emojis to iOS 14.5. In fact, a total of 217 emojis will be part of the next iOS update. Some of the emojis I’m looking forward to include a redesigned vaccination syringe with blood removed, a couple kissing, a couple with a heart, and a face with spiral eyes.

