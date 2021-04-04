Dayton is ready to be the center of the next flight revolution





There is no doubt that NASA, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and other defense technology giants have laid the foundation for some of the most innovative technologies in society. Often overlooked is how important US industrial and academia innovations provide an innovative foundation for the great success of these giants. Nonetheless, their genius lies in their vision of absorbing, aggregating, and integrating existing science and technology into a GPS system that makes rockets and cars that take them into space safer.

Other giants such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) based in Arlington, Virginia, Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, and SRI International in Menlo Park, California are also driving this innovation to transform the world and live their lives. Affecting the pipeline to improve. However, in central and southwestern Ohio, we are proud of our great strengths in applied research with organizations such as the Batter Memorial Institute near Columbus, the University of Dayton Institute in Dayton, and my company, Parallax Advanced Research. I will.

Dayton-based Parallax Advanced Research provides a national gateway to academia and industry to collaborate with such giants, especially U.S. government agencies, in terms of science and technology innovation, development, and commercialization. .. Four of our programs (Ohio Federal Research Network, Air Force Academic Partnership Engagement Experiments, also known as APEX, Tech Warrior Enterprise, Launch Dayton) build strategic networks with industry and academia innovators in Ohio and across the country. The goal is to do. And we will connect them with government funding opportunities to help them rapidly innovate next-generation science and technology and support their defense strategies.

It is these programs that enable Parallax to support the development of flying cars in Ohio.

Specifically, the Ohio Federal Research Network has funded research and development of GhostWave Inc.’s new detection and avoidance system (DAAS) for drones and flying cars. This technology is a lightweight, low power sensor system that detects and warns pilots of potential collision threats with other air traffic. In addition, the technology developed by Ohio State University researchers makes GhostWave Inc.’s radar technology unaffected by interference and interference with other drones. The technology is currently GhostWave Inc. The theme of the joint discussion between LIFT Aircraft and LIFT Aircraft. GhostWave Inc. has proposed implementing DAAS in LIFT Aircrafts HEXA. In addition, DAAS Technology will win a Phase IAFWERX Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract and move to the Department of the Air Force function. The Parallaxs APEX program is GhostWave Inc. Helped to apply for this award. GhostWave Inc. is a startup based in Hilliard, Ohio.

APEX is the national division of the Air Force Partnership Mediation Program, which has a five-year, $ 49 million contract. APEX will strengthen academic involvement with industry and the Air Force Department across the country to facilitate the development and transition of defense technologies. Since 2019, APEX has leveraged its in-house data analysis capabilities to identify and target academic and industry researchers interested in the faculty, with 305 between industry, academia, and faculties. I have made a connection. APEX assisted 83 SMEs during the sector’s STTR X20.D solicitation for agility prime, offering 65 proposals and 50 awards for a total of approximately $ 7.5 million for advanced air mobility. Expanded the SME ecosystem in the sector.

When the technology is ready for demonstration, the Tech Warrior Enterprise program, managed by Parallax on behalf of the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research Technology Transfer (SBIR / STTR) program, provides small businesses with a technology environment that simulates real-world technology. To do. It enables field status and real-time feedback from stakeholders in different departments. In December 2020, Parallax won a $ 12.38 million contract to further develop the division’s Tech Warrior Enterprise. In 2020, Tech Warrior Enterprise hosted more than 80 events with over 1,000 SME participants from across the United States.

Then there’s the Parallaxs Launch Dayton program, which provides an easily accessible environment, high-quality programming, and a connected network of champions, mentors, and resource providers. This allows Dayton-based entrepreneurs and innovators to succeed in their pursuit. Quarterly Business Planning Bootcamp, Early Risers Academy, is designed for aspiring founders in all industries and offers a free 10-week pre-accelerator course that teaches entrepreneurs how to start a business from ideas. doing. In March 2021, the Launch Dayton team moved to Downtown Daytons The Hub, hosted by PNC Bank, placing the team at the heart of the Daytons entrepreneurial community. Launch Dayton has served more than 100 entrepreneurs since its inception in 2020. 56% minority, 54% female, 12% veteran. The team also shared 136 success stories with the entire region and the media, servicing more than 1,500 participants through virtual community events.

This is a good example of how academia, industry and government can work together to make a leap forward in how important products and services are and even change the world. Above all, parallax is just one example of an organization whose mission is to facilitate these collaborations and the assimilation and integration of existing or developing technologies into government. Our role is to find and support innovators and help refine the individual technological elements that, when properly assembled, create breakthrough products that advance defense and the future.

Dennis Andersh is President and Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Advanced Research.

