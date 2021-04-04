Just google it | opinion





I would like to reply to a letter to the editor about wind power last Sunday. I agree with the writer that everyone should study the project to find the truth. With just a few keystrokes, you’ll find that the leaflets they mailed don’t give you the exact picture.

First, their postcard states that a windmill kills 600,000 birds annually. That’s almost true. According to the Associated Press, that number is 577,000. What they don’t tell you is that cats kill 2.4 billion birds each year. Some studies amount to 22 billion. Google it.

Agriculture, logging and urbanization also contribute to animal death. Does anyone in Albany County want to get rid of agriculture? I hope not to do so. Also, our ag community should not be allowed to make their own choices about allowing wind power development on their property. How about banning cars while we are in it? How many animals and people do they kill each year?

Second, the misrepresentation of our habits and the environmental impact of renewables that destroy the environment is only misleading. The fossil fuel extraction industry is dying and, at worst, causing more environmental damage than renewable energy can achieve. Again, on Google.

You can see that they are designing recyclable turbine blades. Technology reduces environmental impact and increases capacity and productivity. Since the battery is being stored year by year, the energy stored in the battery can be used even when the windmill does not rotate and the solar panels do not gather.

The amount of green energy that Rail Tie provides over its lifetime far exceeds the energy from fossil fuels needed to create it. Why is this bad?

Third, I said that the areas in question of development are not suitable for this type of project. In fact, the area is open, unobstructed with wind and requires energy transmission lines, making it an ideal location for renewable energy development.

Recreation, hunting, ranch and fishing are not adversely affected. Rail Tie does not have windmills on Pilot Hill, Lake Marie, Snowy Range Ski Area, etc …

Fourth, I would like to thank the fact that I quoted the story of Jeff Victor from the Wyoming public media. It should be mentioned that articles containing false information about the Rail Tie project are mainly distributed by the Anti-Windmill Union. This is according to Jonathan Naughton, director of the Wyoming University Wind Energy Research Center.Google it

Fifth, the leaflet mentioned in the writer’s letter states that anyone who tells you that wind energy is clean is stupid or they are riding on it. What a wonderful thing. I may be an idiot. Full disclosure, I have not received the dime to hold the position I am in. You may be suffering from Dunning-Kruger Syndrome. I hope not to do so. Google it.

Sixth, the difficult fact is that Albany County is the poorest county in Wyoming. This century we lost too much business and work. Consumption tax revenue is declining, business is closed due to a pandemic, etc.

Like a heroin addict who refuses to quit no matter how bad it gets and tells himself that maybe another fix would be better, the legislature and governor have another fix for the extraction industry. Keep thinking. Wyoming will be better.

Fossil fuels will never run out, but they will never be as dominant as they once were. We are financially hurt. In a city where most county residents live, if the county doesn’t have the income to cover the city and the county’s spending, do you guess where they will get their income?

Who favors higher property taxes, higher services, licenses, and permit fees for which county employees will be dismissed when the county has no money? Maybe renewable energy doesn’t look bad from that point of view.

The seventh and final point is that the county commissioner is hardworking and intelligent and is one of the most difficult tasks in the county. I may not always agree with them, but I am grateful for what they do for our county.

No one will be pleased. Statistically impossible. Hopefully the commissioners won’t listen to hype or misinformation from a small subset, but it’s a well-funded minority of voters in Albany County.

After conducting a survey, visiting the Albany County website to see the election results, and seeing the number of voters who voted for commissioner candidates in the last few elections, the voters who voted for renewable energy candidates You can find it.

I agree with the letter writer that our commissioners should do what people have chosen for them. We hope that passing the Rail Tie Project will accelerate further development, solar and wind power, and prevent Albany County from becoming the poorest county in Wyoming.

Klaus Halbusgut is a resident of Laramie. He is the owner of an imported car repair (full disclosure, he is also the mechanic where editor-in-chief Steve Steiner takes his car)

