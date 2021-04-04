Everything is wrong with the Nintendo Switch eShop





Nintendo Switch is just four years old. However, while the console’s continued popularity is commendable, it has one aspect of the switch that is common to all players in urgent need for improvement. Of course, I will talk about e-shops.

Switch eShop is the gateway to the amazing, diverse and thrilling world of gaming currently available on Switch hardware. The console doesn’t have enough power for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it’s still home to AAA and indie games (even if the former usually hits graphics quality in some way).

However, finding the Switch game you really want to play is more difficult than it needs to be, turning awe-inspiring discoveries into a continuous chore. It’s also possible to buy games online via phone or laptop, but if you play on the go with some spontaneity, it’s difficult to avoid this problematic portal.

Many Switch games are also available only as digital downloads, and physical cartridges are great for reducing your purchasing footprint or accessing new games when you order.

So what’s so broken about the Nintendo Switch eShop? Here is a complete list of our complaints.

Slow loading speed and poor navigation

The step-by-step experience of using an e-shop is, well, a slogan. Each menu takes a couple of seconds to load, and Mario’s stuttering 8-bit animation pitifully covers the cracks with paper.

From time to time the animation changes, it is temporarily replaced by a more modern “Cat Mario Animation”, and more direct involvement from Nintendo to emphasize the moments of the game with it, at least to see It will be more interesting. (If Twitter can adopt customized emoji for big games and console releases, why can’t Nintendo do the same here?) But the fundamental question is e-shop loading speed.

Slow speeds are more acceptable if there are no e-shop navigation issues. One is that the wish list of your favorite games added by clicking on a small heart when browsing a particular game is hidden in your account settings, by selecting the user icon in the upper right corner of the e-shop. Only accessible.

It’s a very non-intuitive place for a list of the player’s most desirable games, which should be at the forefront and center of the market to facilitate purchases and remind players of previous interests.

(Image credit: Future) Confused search

However, e-shops are more interested in a wider selection criteria than individually selected games. You can search for games in a few very limited ways.Enter game-specific titles, view charts of the biggest sellers, check discount titles, look for upcoming games, or[検出]For example, refer to a tab. A combination of new games and highlighted games.

Discover was added in mid-2018 to better showcase titles that didn’t get legitimate exposure through other overviews of the e-shop. However, it’s not curated according to your own tastes or previous purchases, confusingly listing two separate titles as “Games of the Day”, giving you a confusing feel from off. The demos are scattered on this page rather than getting a dedicated overview. With the Switch library bulging in the new game, Discover proved to be a bit better than sticking a plaster on a ruptured pipe.

Entering the game name manually is usually a surefire way to find something, and while the titles that attract attention are displayed with the auto-suggestion feature, their usefulness is limited. If you enter “Holl”, you will see “Hollywood” and “Holland” as well as “Hollow Knight”. If you select that last option, you won’t see any entries. This indicates that Nintendo is using an external dataset as a reference point rather than the name of the Switch game itself.

Not a hollow knight … Netherlands (Image credit: Team Cherry)

The basic search feature allows you to filter by genre, but it’s not a completely pleasing experience. The ambiguous preset categories in eShops are very helpful in identifying games of interest, as indicated by how widely these terms are used.

‘In the action line, there is an action RPG Monster Hunter Rise along with the sandbox game Minecraft. The’Adventure line has the Greek mythological roguelike Hades alongside Minecraft. Side-scrolling Cuphead appears at the top of the “Shooter” list, but not in the “Platformer” list. Various titles are repeated across genres, suggesting that each tag is tagged loosely enough to be somewhat meaningless. What are the points of the filter when the game is displayed for each?

Also, searching for any genre will prioritize the list of free downloads over paid games, requiring strange judgments for both money-making console makers and players who don’t specify them after free content (Amazon). Like the free menu of “Free Games Tab Prime Video, you’ll benefit here). ‘There is a breakdown of content types, which are categorized into software (as you know, all games) and downloadable content. This is the same as searching for DLC for games you haven’t purchased yet.

And, with the exception of sales charts, search for long-term popularity of current over-selling titles, or high that may suit your interests based on games you’ve already purchased, played, or physically inserted. There is no way to introduce a quality title via cartridge.

(Image credit: future) Learn from the past

The stupidest thing about Nintendo Switch eShop is that you can’t learn from your purchase. Good algorithms like those used on Netflix can be complicated to put together, but it’s very hard to choose a regular price, genre, or even a basic rating of a regular publisher / franchise. It’s a useful starting point. If Ive sank in Hollow Knight for more than 40 hours, I’d like to see it in the e-shop when Silksong is available for pre-order. If you haven’t got the Breath of the Wild in months or years, I’d like to ask the e-shop to suggest Hyrule Warriors before the BOTW2 sequel. And so on.

In my personal experience, I’ve also found that these content screens only partially respond when scrolling on a touch screen, a strange blind spot on behalf of Nintendo. Of course, if you’re talking about input issues, the ongoing reports of Joy-Con drifts are much more of a concern, but scrolling through potential new games and seeing the screen quiver stop without warning. Is disappointing. What do you get?

Also, I couldn’t take a screenshot of eShop, which is a mysterious limitation, which made it a little difficult to get an image of this work. Strike 3, Nintendo.

(Image credit: future) Future direction

Undoubtedly, there are plenty of great games on the Nintendo Switch, and the magic of a handheld game console that doubles as a home console seems trivial when comparing many of these issues.

However, Nintendo dominates the gaming market, with millions of console sales. Around that time, e-shop software gained the same attention and innovation that created the switch first. The Epic Games Store was launched in late 2018, well after the e-shop, and can run temporary content categories such as BAFTA-winning games at certain times of the year, but this dynamic switch Where is the curation?

As it is, the great Switch games out there are always easy to find and impact players and developers alike.

Rumor has it that the Nintendo Switch 2 iteration is rounding, so Nintendo has used the launch of a new console as an opportunity to overhaul the game marketplace, making it a more sophisticated, faster and smarter version than it is today. There may be. Until then, I’m buying Switch games on my laptop instead.

