Xiaomi Releases Stable MIUI 12.5 Update for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China

Xiaomi has officially released the latest MIUI 12.5 update for 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China. The phone is at the forefront of getting stable updates for MIUI 12.5.

Updates are available for Mi10 firmware version V12.5.3.0.RJBCNXM and Mi10 Pro V12.5.3.0.RJACNXM.

The size of the Android 11 based updater is 4GB. The MIUI 12.5 update also includes the March 2021 Android security patch. This means that the build is in a stable beta recovery state and is currently deployed only on a limited number of devices in China. We expect it to be available in more regions in the future.

Xiaomi launched MIUI 12.5 in December and was first deployed on the Mi 10 Ultra.

This update includes UI design improvements, more super wallpapers, privacy improvements, tactile sensations, MIUI +, uninstallable built-in apps and more.

MIUI 12.5 is expected to reduce memory usage by up to 20%, with an average of 35% reduction in background memory usage and 25% reduction in power consumption, GSMArena reports.

More devices from Xiaomi are expected to receive the latest updates in the coming days as the company has already revealed a list of 28 devices that will get it in the first wave in China.

