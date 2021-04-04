



Shelter 3 SKIDROW Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventurous and indie game.

Shelter 3 SKIDROW PC Game 2021 Overview Shelter 3 is a game in which wisdom, compassion and leadership play an important role in your survival. As a new mother, you must protect your calf, but you must also take responsibility for the entire herd, protecting adults and children from lurking predators and the risk of starvation. Moreover, the mother has given you the responsibility to direct the flock to an important destination and you will have to make difficult choices along the way. Help the mother by choosing the best way to keep your flock well-fed and safe from harm. In this guiding role, you will use ancient knowledge to navigate and gain wisdom as you do so. As an elephant, you are not a predator but a prey, so you will need to steer clear of beasts in the jungle at the same time as you avoid starvation. With so many mouths to feed, the journey will not be easy, but sympathy for the elephant has its advantages and you will be able to quickly gather your flock quickly in times of great danger. Your journey will be distracted by special moments as you discover new terrain and uninhibited paths, but sadness will play its part too.

A different kind of animal

Like its predecessors, Shelter 3 invites you to live in the spirit of an animal. But where Shelter 2 focuses on the single lynx family, Shelter 3 allows players to explore a different kind of animal existence, where community is as important as family, and loneliness is key. Landscapes and animals are presented in magical patterns and recorded with a charming soundtrack by Retro Family, evoking a magical world in which to lose yourself. From lynx cubs to elephant families, from the tundra to the jungle, the next shelter incarnation migrates to a new territory, evolving into a new magical gaming world and an unforgettable winning experience.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / Reload package SkidrowGame File name: Shelter_3_SKIDROW.zip Game download size: 1.2 GBMD5SUM: 5668c5ea62fd58466ff3f3085ff085ee 3 system requirements for Shelter_3_SKIDROW.zip

Before starting Shelter 3 SKIDROW Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum Windows:

* Operating System: Windows 7 * Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz, AMD Athlon X2 2.8GHz or better * Memory: 2GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660, ATI Radeon HD 2xxx * DirectX: version 9.0 * Storage: 2 GB available space

Shelter 3 SKIDROW free download

Click on below button to start Shelter 3 SKIDROW. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

