Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra all set. Ready to launch in India by April 23





The Mi11 Ultra Triplex rear camera raises to 120x digital zoom. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC grabs the phone. Xiaomi will release premium phones in Japan from April 23rd.

The launch of the Mi 11 Ultra in India was confirmed just days after its official announcement in China. Xiaomi India states that the Mi 11 Ultra will be released on April 23rd. A dedicated page has been created to expose the important features of the phone until its launch.

The Mi 11 Ultra features a triplex rear camera setting that allows 120x digital zoom and is run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. In addition to placing the E4 AMOLED display on the front with curved edges, it also provides a secondary touch display on the back to provide time and additional details.

Mi 11 Ultra India release details, expected price range

The price of Mi 11 Ultra in India exceeds Rs. 70,000. The new smartphone debuted earlier in the week in China in addition to the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite 5G. The Mi 11 Ultra was released even more globally shortly after its launch in China.

In the world of flagships, we are taking a step further.

The only #SuperPhone, released on April 23, 2021. looking forward to!

If you’re excited too, RT with # Mi11Ultra. pic.twitter.com/sVk73yd0zh

— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2021

The organization sent a “save date” email to the media and created a dedicated event page on the website prior to launch. A Notification key is also displayed, allowing the user to list their interests in the Mi 11 Ultra.

Mi ultra 11 specifications and features

Mi 11 Ultra was released in three configurations: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The price is 5,999 RMB (about 66,400 rupees), 6,500 RMB (about 72,000 rupees) and 7,000 RMB (about 77,500 rupees) per piece. Phones arrive in black and white color choices and White Ceramic Special Edition (12GB + 512GB standard only). In Indian stores, the Mi 11 Ultra has a slightly higher rating than in China.

The layout size of the Mi 11 Ultra is similar to that of the Mi 11 Pro, so it displays a 6.8-inch E4 AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution and delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. Gorilla Glass Victus further protects your screen. There are stereo speakers on both ends of the phone, and the device also has IP68 certification for the element.

Powers the phone towards the core of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. The same chip has been applied to the Mi 11 Pro. Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced provisioning is also available.

Similarly, there is a large 5,000mAh battery with a backing for 67W wired and wireless charging.

Camere is a major distinguishing factor between Mi 11 Ultra and Pro changes. There is a triplex camera setting. These are a combination of the Samsung GN2 50MP superior camera with OSI (optical image stabilization), a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telemacro camera with 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom.

All three camera sensors continue to support 8K video capture. The face has a 20MP single camera. However, suppose you want the highest quality selfies.

Image courtesy of xiaomify / YouTube screenshots

