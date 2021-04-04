Propel Dayton is already driving innovation





Losing a precious person is always difficult, but in this case it is also a success. While at UDRI, Esteves was part of Propel Dayton, a new program designed to foster entrepreneurship. When Estevez leaves, you will see that the program works.

It was disappointing to see a researcher as talented as Lewis leaving UDRI, but he was also excited about his continued success, said Matthew Willenbrink, director of the UD Technology Partnership Office. Told. He and his company are good examples of why we launched Propel Dayton.

Propel Dayton was founded to help entrepreneurs spin out businesses based on technology developed at UD. Fledgling entrepreneurs need resources to grow new ventures, Propel Dayton provides advice, supports legal agreements, and has the potential to grow these UD-based startups into profitable businesses. Funding.

According to Esteves, Propel Dayton is undoubtedly not ashamed of its name, as AIMM not only provides a means to transfer technology from UDRI to commercial space, but is also a source of ongoing support and mentorship. was. From the interaction between Propel Dayton and Matt Willenbrink, it’s clear that they really understand that about college-based entrepreneurship. “”

AIMM has already landed three grants to continue its research, including $ 75,000 from the Med Tech Launch Fund and $ 45,000 from The Ohio State University. The company was named one of the notable startups in 2021 by Launch Dayton and the Dayton Business Journal.

And that’s not all. In addition to Estevez and his team, five other teams of UD researchers are currently passing Propel Dayton.

Willenblink said in a press release that innovative technology start-ups are important for economic development. Much of Dayton’s economy is based on entrepreneurship, and our goal is to provide the opportunity and resources for local entrepreneurs to build on their heritage and create new businesses from locally grown technology. is. It’s good for them and for the community.

He went on: We look forward to getting the most out of Propel Dayton when we were on the other side of the pandemic. Willenbrink said he had more resources and opportunities at that point to further the program, adding that he plans to eventually host a pitch event, a college version of Shark Tank.

Ray Marcano is a tentative idea and voice editor.

