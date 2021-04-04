A leak in the iMac 2021 reveals a “really big” model over 27 inches





Not only does the Apples 2021 iMac have a bold new look, but it also has more screen space, according to a strong proven leaker.

The iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest, L0vetodream wrote on Twitter (translated). Given that the largest iMac sold by Apple is built around a 27-inch display, it looks like users can enjoy more real estate.

With today’s iMacs with a fairly thick bezel and a fairly large chin, it’s quite possible that Apple could expand the screen size without significantly increasing the footprint of the device itself. This is something Apple has done before, although it’s a different type of hardware. The iPhone12mini has a larger screen than the iPhone SE, despite its overall smaller size.

I’ve heard that the 2021 iMac is inspired by the design of the Apple Pro Display XDR, which has a flat back and reduced borders, so the iMac L0vetodream refers to the same 32-inch dimensions. There is a possibility.

If that sounds like too much, Apple seems to have a smaller iMac, but there are rumors that it will also grow in size. With the same bezel and chin savings as the larger iMac, the smaller model has been suggested to grow from 21.5 inches to about 24 inches.

In addition to design and dimensional changes, it’s also been reported that the new iMac is available in a variety of colors if you want to make your workspace a little more playful.

Of course, it’s really important inside the iMac, and there are rumors that Apple’s all-in-one desktop could discontinue the Intel for Apple Silicon following last year’s MacBook Pro M1, MacBook Air M1, and Mac mini M1.

The new Mac has proven to perform well at low energy consumption. This is likely to be improved on the iMac, and Apple is reportedly experimenting with its own silicon with as many as 32 high-performance cores. This is a big step from the eight found in today’s M1 chips.

Last month’s crash report seems to confirm that Apple is testing its own chip at least on iMac hardware, but of course it also sells Intel configurations for purists who need maximum software compatibility. There is likely to be.

Apple is said to be planning an event this month, but it’s unclear if the iMac will come out. Instead, the focus is clearly set on the 2021 iPad Pro and AirTags.

