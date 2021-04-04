Use Google Nest Hub as a sunrise alarm clock to make your awakening more comfortable





Nothing is worse than a loud alarm clock crushing your precious sleep and awakening you from the beginning. If you’re like us, you’re probably resenting the default alarm clock on your smartphone. Are you dreaming of waking up more gently and refreshing the day before?

By gradually increasing the amount of light in your bedroom, you can buy one of the best wake-up lights that mimics the effects of the rising sun. This tells the body to reduce the amount of sleep hormones it produces while increasing the hormones that promote arousal. ..

However, if you’re using a Google smart display, it has a built-in feature called Sunrise Alarm that works as well.

Sunrise Alarm is one of the useful sleep-related features of Google’s latest smart display, Google Nest Hub (2nd generation), which allows you to monitor how much sleep you get and how comfortable you are. I have. This feature is also available on the original Google Home Hub and Google Nest Hub Max, which have been renamed as Google Nest Hub.

Here’s everything you need to know to set up a sunrise alarm on Google Nest Hub.

What does the sunrise alarm do

Sunrise Alarm gently brightens the screen of your Google Smart Display for 5 to 30 minutes before the alarm sounds. The screen colors reflect the shades of the dawn sky, changing from black, navy, and purple to warm orange and yellow. Some of the best smart bulbs also work with Google Nest Hub, so you can configure them. It will slowly brighten during this period.

You can also choose what Google calls a “pre-alarm.” Before the alarm itself sounds, it makes a gentle sound reminiscent of the breeze between the trees, interrupted by a subtle bird bark.

(Image credit: Google) How to set a sunrise alarm on Google Nest Hub

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to select the clock-like alarm icon,[アラームを設定]Press. Select the time to sound the alarm and press “Set Alarm”. Then move the slider next to Sunrise Alarm to the On position and tap the arrow to enter your settings. From here you can choose how long the effect will run. You can also optionally enable a pre-alarm and choose whether to brighten the smart lights in the room.

next,[完了]Just press and you’re ready to hit the hay. Dream of a gentle awakening call in the morning. please do not worry. Even with gentle sunrises and bird calls, you can snooze the alarm at any time by tapping the screen if you want to pull the cover back over your head.

