Prince Karido has been named to the $ 15 Million Global Food Technology Challenge Advisory Board





Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has been nominated for the $ 15 million Xprize Feed the Next Billion Advisory Committee, a global contest to find alternatives to meat-based diets.

Prince Caled joins the other eight experts on the Advisory Board. Among them are Bernhard Kowatch, Head of Innovation Accelerator for the United Nations World Food Program, Lisa Sweet, Head of Protein Future, Covid Response, Food Health, World Economic Forum, and Varundespande. included. , Good Food Institute India Managing Director.

Launched in December 2020, Xprize Feed the Next Billion is a nutritious alternative to traditional chicken and fish products that are cost-competitive amid the surge in global food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through product development, we are trying to meet the growing demand for protein products. And it will be more sustainable for human health, the environment and animal welfare. Over the next three years, under the guidance of the Competition Advisory Board, a team of innovators called for the development of environmentally friendly alternatives that reproduce the look, taste, smell, feel and cooking behavior of fish and chicken fillets. Can be done.

The Xprize Feed the Next Billion Contest supports partners such as Aspire, the Tony Robbins Foundation, and the Good Food Institute, which are part of the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), which fund research and run global technology contests. Received and started. Through the development of chicken and fish alternatives, the award-winning team will meet the future demand for high-protein diets with sustainable food availability as the world gets richer, and the next billion people will live actively. Work to be able to. Healthy life.

The Middle East, especially GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has already focused on food security and the potential for sustainable and innovative food technology solutions for several years, “said Prince Caled. ..

“The competition-sponsored Abu Dhabi aspiration is a testament to our commitment to support entrepreneurs and start-ups that could potentially crack this, called sustainable alternative proteins. Voices from other parts of the world. Involving local voices from the start of competition is essential to finding a truly global solution, as we look forward to working with the Feed the Next Billion Advisory Board over the next few years. ” Added.

Registration is open until May 31, 2021 and winners will be announced in 2024.

