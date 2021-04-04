iMobie AppTrans is the first free solution to transfer WhatsApp data between iPhone or Android phones.





Los Angeles, CA / Massachusetts Newswire – National News / — Software developer with 10 years of data transfer experience, iMobie Inc. proudly releases AppTrans, the world’s first free solution for app data transfer, today. did. This program is specially designed to transfer apps including WhatsApp Chat and app data between all brands of iPhone or Android phones. Apart from that, AppTrans also makes it easy to back up, restore, export, and install apps using app data with just one click.

“We know that apps are essential to everyone in our daily lives, and we don’t have any software that specifically helps users move their frequently used apps or app data to new phones. That’s why we want to offer one simple solution, “said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. “When designing a program, we go one step further to meet more of our users’ needs, such as merging WhatsApp chats from old and new accounts and selectively backing up or restoring the apps they need. Why don’t you? Next, AppTrans will appear. “

Let’s take a closer look at the highlight function.

Transfer apps and app data from phone to phone

AppTrans moves apps and app data directly between phones, from iPhone 8 to iPhone 12, or from Motorola to Samsung. Users can also choose what to transfer. All apps or some apps you need, app and app data, or just data. In addition, you can merge WhatsApp chats for two phones and even two accounts. Therefore, users always have a complete chat history.

Back up apps and app data to stay secure

AppTrans also helps you back up your apps to prevent data loss. The user can decide what to back up. A complete backup of all apps, including data, or just some important apps, or just app data like WhatsApp Chat.

Preview and restore apps as needed

AppTrans supports both iTunes backups and backups created with AppTrans, increasing the likelihood that users will get lost data. Users can preview the backup and restore the data if needed. All other content on the phone, including photos, contacts, and messages, remains intact. There is no risk of data loss.

Install IPA or APK file with one click

AppTrans allows you to install IPA, APK, or XAPK files directly on your phone with the click of an app in case the app isn’t available in the app store. You can also export apps from your iOS / Android device to your computer. Therefore, users can easily install it on other mobile phones and tablets. Or, if you don’t like the latest update, go back to the older version.

Price and availability:

AppTrans is completely free to use. Download from here: https: //www.imobie.com/apptrans/app-transfer-free.htm

Users who want to transfer WhatsApp chat or other app data from Android phone to iPhone and vice versa should get AppTrans Pro: https: //www.imobie.com/apptrans/

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is dedicated to making the digital life of all users around the world simpler. Info: https: //www.imobie.com

Details: https: //www.imobie.com/

