Baton Rouge, New Orleans Business Briefs, April 4, 2021 | Business





Barken Road Investment Conference is scheduled

The University of Tulane AB Freeman School of Business will effectively host the 24th Barken Road Report Investment Conference from 8 am to 3 pm on April 23.

The event is hosted by Treasury professor Peter Rickiuti, who tracks regional stocks in the South through the University’s Barken Road Report.

The morning includes presentations by dozens of small business executives. A noon panel discussion will address the sustainability and resilience of the environment, society and governance within public enterprises. Charles Schwab & Co. The event ends with a fireside chat with Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at.

Registration for the conference can be found at https://freeman.tulane.edu/burkenroad-reports/virtual-investment-conference. Details and instructions will be emailed to participants after registration is complete.

Business maintenance, expansion course set

The Louisiana Industrial Development Executive Association has begun enrolling for a course on maintaining and expanding virtual businesses, which will be held May 12-13.

The two-day course runs from 9 am to 5 pm.

The interactive course explores why you need to address the concerns of local businesses. Business visit techniques and research methods that help measure the business environment of your community. A “danger signal” that can indicate that a company is moving to another location. And how to build a technical assistance program to address business concerns. This course also helps participants understand how business maintenance and expansion programs are attractive, labor development, small business finance, technology transfer and other economic development activities.

Early registration by April 9th ​​is $ 200 for association members and $ 250 for non-members. Regular registrations from April 10th to 30th will increase by $ 50. Information and registration can be found at www.lideatraining.com.

Initiatives assess the feasibility of business ideas

A new initiative entitled “Ignition” was created to help entrepreneurs assess the feasibility of business ideas.

In the 8-Week Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, business mentors and industry experts guide participants through a customer development process designed to help them decide whether to buy what they sell. To do.

The application deadline is April 19th at www.nexusla.org/ignition. Face-to-face sessions will be held at Louisiana Technology Park, 7117 Florida Boulevard, following physical distance guidelines.

The ignition begins on April 28th at 6pm with a program orientation and ends on June 30th with a weekly session. Participants are expected to invest about 5 hours each week to shape their business ideas outside the class, in addition to the evening session. Ignition will include a virtual demo day contest on June 16th, where participants can introduce innovation to the community.

The LSU Innovation and Technology Commercialization Office leads technical training and provides startup expertise during weekly sessions.

The entry fee is $ 200. However, needs-based scholarships are available upon request. Participation is limited to 15 or fewer entrepreneurs, prioritizing candidates who show the aptitude and attitude to complete the program and launch a scalable, technology-enabled business.

Participants will also have access to refundable funds of up to $ 3,000 to cover the cost of customer discovery efforts through LSU grants. These funds can be used for travel, attending meetings, or other creative ways.

BRAC is looking for a career program educator

The Baton Rouge Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for virtual routes to prosperity fellowships until April 22nd.

Fellowships are available to middle and high school counselors, principals, vice-principals, and career coaches working in public or public charter schools in the metropolitan area of ​​nine parish. The program is designed to explore local career opportunities available to students in the STEM field, especially healthcare, manufacturing, construction / skill crafting, and information technology / software.

Selected participants will interact effectively with BRAC partner companies and professionals in June to learn about the professions and day-to-day operations of each key industry.

The application is located at brac.org/pathways. Space is limited. Selected fellows will receive a scholarship for their participation.

