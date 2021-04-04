The creators of “Solar Opposites” have great ideas for spin-off video games





Justin Roiland, co-creator of Solar Opposite and Rick and Morty, is no wonder in making video games. As the voice of both Morty and Rick, he participated in the Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality VR game and created Trovers Saves the Universe in his own development studio, Squanch Games.

In an interview with Inverse prior to the Solar Opposites Season 2 premiere in late March, Roiland and Solar Opposites co-creator Mike McMahan told Hulu series-based video game ideas, especially one of the weirdest games. Shows the plot thread in progress.

The wall is a terrarium where shrunken people have developed their society. Hulu

Throughout both seasons of solar opposites, Yumulak shrinks various people and throws them into a series of interconnected terrariums on the walls of his shared bedroom. They call it a wall.

Part of The Wall’s inspiration was in these games like Tiny Tower and more specifically Fallout Shelter, McMahan told Inverse. We both loved this kind of ant farm game and wanted to do something that felt that way at the show.

Visually, The Wall is about the same riff as Fallout Shelter. Fallout Shelter is a small spin-off game from beloved open-world RPGs such as Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas. Rather than controlling a single character in the post-apocalyptic American nuclear wasteland, you control all shelter residents, build new rooms, assign jobs, and everything in the daily lives of poor residents. A supervisor who manages aspects.

Fallout shelters look almost like walls.Bethesda

When asked about the possibilities of solar opposite video games, I was able to see a huge wall-like story, says McMahon. Like the proper metacycle, Fallout Shelter influenced The Wall. This can theoretically affect the game in the same way. Perhaps you control Yumulak as it has dropped more people in and expanded the terrarium? Like some pious person, he commands people to carry out their lives in the walls.

Royland adds another twist to this concept. What if it resembles Metroid?

Can you imagine? Royland says. That Metroidvania! You can make a good Metroidvania game. It’s really cool if you can see the whole wall just by pulling out the camera every time you pause to go to the map.

Metroidvania refers to the genre when the games of Metroid and Castlevania collide. In the Metroid and Castlevania games, you control one character in a large, interconnected world. However, different obstacles block access to different areas. This is because the player needs to unlock some upgrade in order to continue. Maybe you can design your own character to challenge the wall and gradually unleash new areas with the ultimate goal of escaping?

It would be perfect for a post-apocalyptic society that developed inside the wall. The entire Season 1 episode focuses on the rebellion against this society and the ruthless dictator. The ongoing plot line in Season 2 of The Wall follows a new character trying to track a serial killer. Both are thought to work in Metroidvania games, but with endless possibilities.

Roiland says Squanch Games is currently heading towards its original IP, but will not rule out Solar Opposites games at some point in the future.

Solar Opposites Season 2 is now available for streaming on Hulu.

