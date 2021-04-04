Expedition Guide-Endgame rewards and drop pod resources





Outriders has a fairly thick campaign that takes about 10-12 hours to complete. However, once completed, you will be ready to embark on an expedition. This is basically the endgame loop for this predator shooter. Anyway, here’s a guide to help outrider’s late activity, the Expedition.

Note: Keep an eye out for the upcoming Outriders Guide and Feature Hub.

Outrider: Expedition and Endgame Guide

After the cutscene, you’ll notice that you’re in a grassy meadow with your fellow characters. From here you can start the Outriders endgame Expeditions. By default only three are available, but more locks will be unlocked when the run is complete.

Note: There are a total of 15 expeditions. 14 of these are part of the rotation and the 15th Eye of the Storm can be unlocked later.

How does Expeditions work?

Each Outriders expedition has several layers and timer-based rewards.

Timer-based rewards are threshold-dependent. The sooner you complete your run, the higher your rewards will be. If you complete it early, you will also get “Bonus Tier Points”. In Expeditions, you can only reach Tier 3 at first, but if you finish other runs faster, you can increase the difficulty with bonus Tier points. Of course, the higher the difficulty level, the higher the level of items you can get. Reaching Tier 15 (via bonus tier points) unlocks the last expedition of Outriders known as the Eye of the Storm.

Note: When it comes to expeditions, the current outrider World Tier has nothing to do with it. However, this feature is very important for preparation.

Expeditions: Droppod Resources and the Legend of Tiago

At the end of the expedition, you will be able to get drop pod resources. This currency can be used to purchase items from Tiago at the camp. Unlike other Outriders vendors, Tiago only accepts Drop Pod Resources, but he sells spectacular and legendary items.

Under the Elite Offers tab, you’ll find at least four legendary armor in the current class and four legendary weapons. These are ridiculously expensive (only one of the legendary items costs 3,616 drop pod resources). In this way, you can expect that you are farming alone or with your peers to collect currency.

Well, but what exactly can we expect once we start the activity itself?

Think of Expeditions as a self-contained mission. Or, if you’ve played Destiny, these are similar to mini-strikes. Activities usually include several areas, the specific purpose of the section, and many enemies. A detailed example is the Outriders Archives of Enoch Expedition. The enemies here are all Perforo-type creatures and have three sections.

Note 1: Mobs here tend to cluster, so “Bone Shrapnel” (killing shots explode enemies and cause bleeding) and “Minefield” (killing shots explode around dead targets) It is advisable to use an automatic shotgun with great mods such as generate).

Note 2: Expeditions enemies only drop ammo, not loot. You can earn loot by opening the drop pod at the end of the run.

First section-Several waves of mobs occur, including dozens of Maurers and at least one Brod Queen.

Second section – You need to stand in the pillar’s aura until charging is complete. Here the five waves of mobs are generated and need to be eliminated and prevented from entering the aura (the charging process stops). You’ll meet Maurer, Poisonous Perforo, Alpha Perforo, and the Queen of Brod.

Third section – This is done in a large square with a glowing structure in the center. You can run around and get rid of your enemies. There are many alpha perforos and poison perforos here. Similarly, the encounter starts with two giants that have already been spawned (it’s a good idea to pop the cooldown and blow it up immediately). Later, some chick queens will also appear. Still, in my opinion, the biggest threat here is Stricks. Flying bees throw poisonous orbs at you with deadly accuracy. They can be very annoying to shoot, especially when fleeing half a dozen enemies.

If you clear the third section, you will be rewarded for the time it takes to complete your run. You will also get some drop pod resources. Anyway, I cleared Tier 3 of this expedition while earning a “gold” timer-based reward. It offered me some bonus tiers. This result allowed me to select a new Expeditions and move up to Tier 5.

The enemy is higher tier and brutal. what do I do?

All items collected during the Outrider campaign depend on the character’s level and World Tier. Let’s say your character fought the last boss at level 29 at World Tier 6 (+3 enemy / drop item level). In other words, the loot you get will be around level 32.

If you bring your current equipment to the expedition and boost the expedition’s tier (that is, level 37 enemies), you may find yourself incomparable and out of gear. In this case, you have several options.

Replay the story mission (that is, First City – reach the other side of the river). At the highest possible world tier. You can cultivate mobs until you get a great drop. Cultivate the melted tick boss and collect a lot of titanium. Then use the extra titanium to level up the item from the craft menu.

What are the eyes of the storm?

Eventually, you will reach the +15 tier and unlock the Outriders’ Eye of the Storm Expedition. This is pretty difficult (there are a lot of high level enemies). Finally, you will face the last boss (who has some tricks on his sleeve).

I won’t spoil it, but you can watch the following “World’s First Completion” video from YouTuberImPwnStar:

