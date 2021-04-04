Apple reveals future HMD capabilities to perform major display enhancement operations on Mac, MacBook, or TV





The patented Apple has discovered a patent application from Apple made in Europe entitled “Wearable Electronic Devices Presenting a Computer-Generated Real Environment.” WIPO published a patent this week. This patent describes the process as a virtual “display expansion operation” related to Mac, MacBook, TV and more.

According to Apple’s summary, this patent covers an exemplary process for dynamically controlling the size of a display. Users wearing mixed reality head-mounted devices (HMDs) can view the display (Mac, MacBook, or TV) and virtually magnify it as needed.

For example, if the user is working with large graphics or spreadsheets, the user can seamlessly extend the display of the physical device using height or width virtual extensions as needed. This is shown in the patent diagram below.

Apple Patents Figures 4A and 4B below show examples of resizing operations for larger wall-sized displays or televisions. FIG. FIG. 4A shows a wearable electronic device (eg, HMD) to the user 202 and the electronic device 200.

In the patent, FIG. 1 and FIG. 4B show an exemplary top surface configuration of the resizing operation. This figure shows the extended operation of the display. For example, the user can drag a visual object from somewhere in the display area of ​​display # 204 toward edge # 432 of display 204 in direction 452. User 202 can continue to drag the visual object to a location outside display 204. The edge 432 and the display 204 are extended from the edge 430 in the direction 452.

In the second example, the Apple patent number below refers to a foldable device like a MacBook. In the patent, Figure 1 shows another example of a resizing operation where the 10G expands the physical MacBook’s height and width dimensions as needed.

This is useful if most of your work is done on a 13-inch MacBook, but if you’re working with large graphics or spreadsheets, you’ll appreciate the ability to virtually magnify the display until that part of the project is complete. .. Clearly checking the details is an advantage. Of course, the user must be wearing an HMD to perform this task.

Apple’s patents are very detailed and you can find patent application WO / 2021/061351 here.

At the same time that the European patent application was published, another patent application on this same subject appeared in a new US patent application entitled “Augmented Devices”. The patent figures set below are from US patent applications.

Apple patent drawing. The block diagram below is a block diagram showing a view of the CGR environment, including a video passthrough of the physical environment. FIG. FIG. 6 is a block diagram showing a view of the CGR environment including video passthrough of the physical environment and virtual content that enhances the output capability of the second device in the physical environment.

Click here for more information on Apple’s US patent application 20210096638.

Given that these are patent applications, it is unclear at this time when such HMD features will hit the market.

