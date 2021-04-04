Scientists unravel the mystery of the “hands-on” rabbit





The typical posture of a Sauteur d’Alfort rabbit when walking. Rabbits in Sauteur d’Alfort walk on their front legs instead of bouncing on their hind legs. Scientists have finally explained why this species has such a unique gait. A PLoS study found a gene mutation. See other articles on the Business Insider SA home page.

The Sotur Dalfort Rabbit, also known as the Alfort Jump Rabbit, has a unique movement.

Sauteur d’Alfort rabbits lift their hind legs off the ground and “stand up” on their forelimbs, instead of bouncing on their hind legs like other rabbits.

Then run your forefoot forward while maintaining balance.

Since the species was first discovered in 1935, scientists have been confused as to why furry creatures can’t jump or jump like most other rabbits.

Gizmodo reported that scholars from PLoS Genetics (a peer-reviewed scientific journal) are explaining.

Studies have found that abnormal gait can be explained by gene mutations.

The species has a distorted RORB gene, the BBC News Round said. “This was the only mutation that really stood out as impressive,” Miguel Carneiro, a scholar at the University of Porto, told the media.

Mutations in the RORB gene can lead to loss of spinal cord interneurons.

“When you move, these neurons constantly fire, regulate muscle contractions, and know if your other limbs are balanced,” study co-author Reif Anderson told Gizmodo. Told. “In these rabbits, this regulation of muscle contraction is incorrect.”

In Sauteur D’Alfort rabbits, these interneurons were either less abundant or absent at all, the study said. This results in the loss of salt movement, the ability to jump or hop.

Studies show that standing by hand is the result of avoiding the rabbit’s inability to move like other species.

According to New Scientists, baby rabbits of this species learn to walk only on their forefoot months later to compensate for genetic mutations and consequent spinal defects.

Gizmodo reported that eccentric gait is unlikely to cause pain in animals.

Slate reports that a team of 12 scientists unraveled the mystery of a rabbit standing in his hand after an experiment involving the breeding of Sauteur d’Alfort rabbits with another species that could successfully jump. Did.

Scientists then sequenced the DNA of some 50 offspring, Smithsonian said.

Some baby rabbits were walking upright by hand, and scientists were able to identify mutations in the code for the RORB gene in these animals, the magazine added.

Previous studies have shown that RORB mutations in other animals, such as mice, can interfere with normal movement. According to a PLoS study, RORB-deficient mice twist like ducks.

