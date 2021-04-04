The Outriders server is stable and the developers explain what went wrong





Update: The Outriders server is much more stable than most of its uptime so far. The development team said they would share specific details in the future about what happened at launch and what had to be done to fix the stability issue. The team hopes this information will be available soon.

Check the game status page for the latest information on server stability and other known issues.

If the problem reoccurs, the server may come back online in two phases. This was the last case, and the US server was last online to avoid overload.

The original story continues …

If you’re having trouble connecting or staying in Outriders games, you’re not alone. A major outage is required to address the issue. Developer People Can Fly admits that the game has a server problem. Also, solo players can no longer enjoy it as all modes require an online connection. The studio urged players to endure it and not judge the game based on these “teeth-growing troubles.” The ETA is not shared, but the server has been down for a short time to fix the situation. This is the latest we know.

We are currently restarting the server in two phases. We are back online globally except in the United States. As soon as you’ve verified that your server load is stable in other parts of the world, bring the United States online. This was done to prevent the login server from being overwhelmed. https://t.co/djLzOSLiid

Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

We are still investigating server issues. Some players may be able to return online, but this is not guaranteed. I’ll update it here when the issue is finally resolved. https://t.co/cdXYMLGeeP

Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, People Can Fly said that some players could resume play, but that wasn’t yet “guaranteed.” This issue is still unresolved. The official status page lists “critical outages” that affect the core components of the game. The team then announced that they would intentionally take all servers offline for a short period of time in order to resolve the issue and take appropriate action. In the latest update, People Can Fly states, “We’re doing a check of the restored infrastructure to make sure it’s working as intended.”

I’m trying to be the mother of every turn it off on against. This will take all servers offline for a short time. A complete down allows you to rebuild and recover your server infrastructure back to a healthy and stable state. https://t.co/EgPgcKu1Io

Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

Recent server issues have affected some of us here at GameSpot, but after a bit of tenacity we were finally able to get in. Other issues since the game was released on April 1st include getting stuck on the login screen (which can be fixed by waiting a few minutes) and cross-play failure. The latter feature currently works between different consoles, but not between the PC and the console.

Sebastian Wojciechowski, head of the People Can Fly studio, apologized for the ongoing issue in the tweet, saying the developers are “trying to fix it as soon as possible” in collaboration with Square Enix. “As a developer who has been very enthusiastic about making this game great for the last five years, I sincerely hope that it will judge the game, not the toothy problems associated with server issues. It’s frustrating for you and it. Thank you for your interest in Outriders. We look forward to seeing you at Enoch soon. “

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, these issues can be a little easier as the games are included in the service for free. In an ongoing GameSpot Outriders review, Phil Hornshaw praised the balance between seriousness and humor, as well as how the game was built on the elements of other role-playing shooters.

An ongoing server issue may be related to the fact that the game is transitioning to a hot start. Check out the important Outriders tips once you’re ready to start playing.

