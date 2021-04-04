Amazon Alexa gets into the car





The voice assistant excellence in the new vehicle creates a more hands-free environment for the driver and defines how to interact with the media on the dashboard.

Companion voice-enabled technologies like Alexa can also create a seamless infotainment ecosystem. This gives users the freedom to move from their home or office to the connected car without interrupting services that could affect the behavior of the media in the car.

For radio stations that quickly adopted the skills to enable Alexa-enabled home smart speakers to find IP streams, Alexa’s adoption was in a connected car, leveraging both the tuner and the vehicle’s integrated LTE network IP connectivity. It provides a similar listening experience. To Amazon officials.

The new world of connected cars is an ecosystem of wireless, FM and AM content streaming, satellite radio, on-demand podcasts, audiobooks, and music from digital service providers such as Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.

In-vehicle speech recognition systems like Alexa Auto are considered an important tool to guide the in-vehicle media experience.

Arianne Walker, chief evangelist at Amazons Alexa Auto, has recently preached to a wide audience, including radio stations.

She provides words of encouragement to radio people trying to understand how voice assistants in the car drive media consumption.

Alianne Walker

The idea is not to reinvent or duplicate a feature that already exists in the car, but the radio is a good example. We believe Alexas’ role is to complement and not replace that experience.

The software is designed to connect to the tuners present in the vehicle. However, you can also call streaming content over the cloud when you need it.

According to Walker, hiring a voice assistant could make the dash more streamlined. For example, to receive an OTA signal, Alexa users simply connect to a radio tuner.

Customers can use their own voice to adjust with AM or FM, frequency, brand name, or preset. Satellite radio works much the same, she said. You can also adjust the equalizer and change the media input completely.

According to Amazon, the vast majority of car makers have announced a wide range of Alexa rollouts, incorporating technology into more new models. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa are often included in many new vehicle models.

Aftermarket add-ons such as Amazons Echo Auto are available on older vehicles. This allows the Alexa app on your smartphone to play through the car speaker via auxiliary input or a Bluetooth connection. Garmin and Anker offer Echo Auto accessories that vary by price and feature.

Alexa’s integration into vehicles depends on some of the car’s brands and manufacturers, Walker said. Automakers can choose what they feel is the best integration for their customers to maximize their experience. Obviously, using a radio tuner in a vehicle makes the most sense as a first option. But asking Alexa to find a station based on skills like TuneIn and Radio.com also works, Walker said.

The Alexa Auto software kit and vehicle integration allows customers to interact with technology and connect to the cloud via IP streams without a phone call. Customers typically need to register with Amazon to access their account and find all the personalities they are accustomed to.

According to Walker, using a radio tuner in a vehicle reduces the delay that can occur when listening to a stream of radio stations using an IP connection.

This means that the vehicle’s media experience will be the same as before, but Walker says the driver can control it by voice without taking his hands off the steering wheel.

(Hybrid wireless systems with service follow-up capabilities are also beginning to appear in US vehicles. You can switch from OTA to streaming, but it will switch automatically according to your preference.)

Easier for customers

Automakers began flirting with Alexa in 2017 for basic tasks such as starting a vehicle remotely via Alexa’s home device. According to Walker, these products quickly expanded to in-car options.

Amazon is doing extensive research on how drivers and passengers interact with Alexa for navigation, media entertainment, and more, but she said she didn’t share any data.

Her research shows that people using Alexa and Echo Auto use voice recognition to control music streaming services and radio turners most often.

Entertainment is a big use case for vehicles. That is always the case and we are not seeing that change. Continued use of the radio will be seen in the dash in the future.

According to Walker, Alexa co-exists with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also has a media experience based on how car makers integrate software and customer preferences.

Walkers’ job is to spread Alexa’s words to a wider range of industries. Our Alexa Auto team focuses on the capabilities of the vehicle experience. From the embedded Alexa Auto experience to the experience on older vehicles with Echo Auto.

Voice will be a big part of the future of the car, and the continuity of Alexa voice from home to the go is important, Walker said.

And she said the car was a special occasion.

The voice is really shining when used in an environment where people are focused on other tasks such as cars. Audio can remove complexity, minimize distractions, and make your drive more productive and enjoyable.

According to Walker, Alexa in the car offers the convenience of home smart speakers with access to tens of thousands of skills built by third-party developers, playing music, setting reminders, controlling smart appliances, and more. Bring to.

Ford, GM, Toyota and BMW have announced that Alexa will be integrated directly into the vehicle, gaining momentum. They are developing connected car skills to enable customers to interact with their car through Alexa-activated devices. Amazon recently launched an Alexa integration with Volvo Trucks.

Walker believes that broadcasters can benefit from in-car voice technology because Alexa can segue programs from car to home via Alexa-enabled devices.

There is a great opportunity to increase the number of radio listeners at home by playing your favorite radio stations using cloud-based skills via TuneIn or Radio.com. That’s a great advantage for radio.

You can also use Alexa to customize your local listening habits, Walker said. For example, when you ask Alexa to play NPR, she says you’ll be asked to find a local station.

With Alexa in your car, we want to tell radio stations that the listening experience for our customers will be easier than ever. They can access radio stations via the tuner or through the cloud via audio streams. She said the streaming strategy would be important for broadcasters.

Broadcasters have the advantage that customers driving outside the signal area can listen to the stream of their favorite radio station. It’s an important combo.

Apply

