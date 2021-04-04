According to a new report, Pixel 6 will feature a custom Google Whitechapel SoC.





Ron Amadeo / Intel

It seems that Pixel with this custom Google SoC will actually be realized. 9to5Google reports that Pixel 6 will be equipped with Google’s custom “Whitechapel” SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, reflecting a report about a year ago.

According to the report, “Google calls this chip” GS101 “, and” GS “may stand for” Google Silicon “. It also mentions that the chip will be shared by two Google phones currently under development, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6. Something like “Pixel 5a 5G”. 9to5 states that it has viewed a document showing that Samsung’s SLSI division (Team Exynos) is involved. This is consistent with a previous report from Axios that the chip was “designed in collaboration with Samsung.” According to 9to5Google, the chip “has some things in common with Samsung Exynos, including software components.”

XDA Developers said, “According to our sources, the SoC has a three-cluster setup with a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit). Google also described the next Pixel device as a” formidable phone. ” calling. ‘I think this means that it has an integrated Titan M security chip (codenamed “Citadel)”. “3 cluster setup” is like the behavior of Snapdragon 888. There are three CPU core sizes. One big ARM. X1 cores for large single-threaded workloads, three medium-sized Cortex A78 cores for multi-core work, and four Cortex A55 cores for background work.

The Pixel 6 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021, and Pixel smartphones will always leak in large quantities and in large quantities before launch. So I’m sure we’ll see more of this soon.

Reasonable expectations from Whitechapel

It’s easy to hype about Google’s first in-house smartphone SoC, “Google is ready to take on Apple!”. The headline will definitely scream. But in reality, Apple is a $ 2 trillion hardware company, the iPhone is its biggest product, and Google is an advertising company with a hardware division as a small side project. Whitechapel gives Google more control over smartphone hardware, but Google’s custom chips in the past haven’t ignited the world, so it makes sense to ease expectations for the company’s first-generation SoCs.

Google’s consumer hardware team has already shipped several custom chips, and it’s unclear if any of them can be called world-class.

The Pixel Visual Core for Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 was a custom camera coprocessor created with the help of Intel. VisualCore helped with HDR + processing, but Google was able to achieve the same image quality on the Pixel 3a without a chip. Pixel 4’s Pixel Neural Core was spun out of the company’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) AI accelerator efforts and did a similar job doing camera and AI speech recognition work. It wasn’t important enough to cut it completely from the Pixel 5. Pixel 4 had an air gesture detection chip Project Soli. This was a radar-on-chip concept that Google initially proposed to be able to detect “submillimeter movements of the fingers,” but by then it had been commercialized and could only detect large gestures of waving its arms. This feature still exists in the new Nest Hub and tracks sleep, but it wasn’t enough to jump to the Pixel 5. The company’s Titan M security chip acts as a secure element for some Pixel smartphones. According to Google, this makes the Pixel smartphone more secure, but it also comes with a Qualcomm chip for almost the same safety elements, or at least the company hasn’t made a concrete difference.Advertising

I think the biggest benefit from Google SoC is the expansion of the update timeline. Android updates will be much smoother with support from the SoC manufacturer, but Qualcomm will abandon all chips after three years of major updates. This lack of support makes updates more difficult than necessary, and today Google is making a difference with updates. There’s no excuse that Google doesn’t match Apple’s five-year iPhone update policy because Qualcomm doesn’t get in the way. With custom SoCs, Google has full control over how long devices can be updated.

Currently, Google is in an embarrassing position with less device support than Samsung. Samsung has up to 3 years of major updates (Qualcomm’s biggest) and 4 years of security updates, but Google only offers 1 year of security updates. This is a strange position for Google, which previously led the ecosystem in hardware support. Google may not have been in immediate agreement with Samsung as it awaits the launch of the Pixel 6, which announces a dramatically longer support timeline thanks to its unique chip.In fact, competition in the SoC business is fierce

I’m not sure if you can expect much from Whitechapel other than a quick update. Today, many Android makers make their own chips with varying levels of success. Samsung has an Exynos line. Huawei has a HiSilicon chip. Xiaomi manufactured the Surge S1 SoC in 2017 and recently launched the Surge C1 camera chip on the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, investing in silicon designers. Oppo is also working on the development of in-house chips. None of the existing efforts have been able to significantly beat Qualcomm, and most of these companies (except Huawei) still choose Qualcomm over their chips for critical devices. Everyone, including Qualcomm, relies on the same company ARM for their CPU design, so there isn’t much difference between the two. If everyone is using an off-the-shelf ARM CPU design, the main remaining areas of differentiation are GPUs and modems. It is used in most major devices because it is two areas that Qualcomm specializes in.

Companies that take hardware seriously are doing their best to separate it from ARM’s baseline CPU design and instead choose to design their own core based on the ARM instruction set. Apple dominates mobile CPU performance thanks to its acquisition of the entire semiconductor company PA Semi in 2008. Qualcomm is doing its best to catch up with Nuvia, a chip design company founded by some of the former Apple chip designers. We plan to ship an in-house designed CPU in 2022. Google has adopted several chip designs, but they are divided into separate hardware and server teams, which is inferior to buying the entire company. When even Qualcomm isn’t currently shipping custom chips, there’s no way Google can use anything in its off-the-shelf ARM CPU design.

Advertising Google’s GPU and modem solutions are a very interesting area. There aren’t many GPU designs to avoid. Qualcomm has its own Adreno division, which I bought from ATI a few years ago. Samsung has a deal with AMD for future GPUs, but it’s doubtful that a partnership with Google will make that happen. If this chip is really adjacent to Exynos, Samsung and many other similarly running SoC vendors generally use off-the-shelf ARM Mali GPUs that do not compete with those offered by Qualcomm. Samsung has signed its AMD partnership for a reason!

It’s hard to imagine Google’s SoC with an onboard modem. Generally, you cannot integrate a modem into your SoC unless you own the modem design. Also, Google does not own a modem IP. Samsung manufactures chips with onboard 5G modems, but they are not usually included in the United States. As a result, Samsung modems require both sharing the design with Google and bringing it to the United States for the first time. Of course, Qualcomm is the king of powerful armed companies with modem IPs that keep competitors away from the United States, and is generally a leader in modem technology such as 5G. Apple has traditionally managed it with separate cellular modems, but today’s iPhone 12 comes with a discreet Qualcomm modem for 5G. This is probably the most likely option for Google. Apple has also shown that it has acquired Intel’s modem division for $ 1 billion and is working on onboard modem technology.

In addition to the usual CPU / GPU / modem options, Google can also include a special source of camera and AI in the form of some kind of coprocessor (and Pixel’s first camera sensor upgrade within 4 years). I hope you can get it). Google will probably also include Titan’s security chips. Even so, I can’t imagine these making a big difference when compared to something like a shipment with a low quality GPU or modem. Google has never shown strong end-user benefits from its custom silicon in the past, it was just an exaggerated hype.

It’s hard to be bullish on the future of Google’s SoCs when Google doesn’t seem to have the big bucks or licenses that Apple, Qualcomm, and Samsung are doing. But at least that’s the beginning.

