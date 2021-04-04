Studio cancels PlayStation Vita game, surprised by closing news





The news that the PlayStation Store will go offline on the PS3, PSP, and PlayStation Vita surprised us, at least in terms of how quickly it happened, but one game developer was in a more difficult situation. .. He said he was forced to cancel future PlayStation Vita games and the developers weren’t notified prior to the closure.

Barry Johnson, founder of Lillymo Games, spoke with IGN and said he had not received notification from Sony about plans to close the Vita store prior to public news. As a result, the Vita version was canceled in the next unreleased game, and Sony’s request for information from the studio was silenced.

PS Vita was discontinued in 2019

Others like Miguel Sternberg in the Spooky Squid game are still in a hurry to get the game out before the game submission deadline. Lightwood Games developer Katherine Gordon also provided studio assistance to bug-test the game and allow it to be released before the deadline.

PS Vita’s Russian subway dog ​​has been updated. There still seems to be a small window for sending games for the platform, so I’ll do my best to hustle and hit it! #VitaIsland #PSVita https: //t.co/6QHxLInaoW

Miguel Sternberg (@spookysquid) March 30, 2021

Hi Miguel, please let us know if we can help in any way. We have a Vita test kit, so if you don’t have an additional eye to check your build before submitting, find an obvious bug to keep it on time: o)

Catherine (@lightwoodgames) March 30, 2021

The Vita is a somewhat unique case in that Sony stopped supporting its own games relatively quickly, but it remains a favorite of indie games. To some extent, this continued after the release of Switch, providing a similar handheld experience. The Vita was temporarily sold as a kind of companion device for PS4, but the system itself hasn’t been in production for more than two years.

You can purchase the game on PlayStation Vita until August 27th. On the other hand, the PS3 store and PSP store will close on July 2, so please purchase before that date. You can also download it later.

