10 gaming microphones perfect for streaming and recording





So you finally decided to do some of your own YouTube videos or Twitch streams. To start this exciting company, you need a few things, including funky hair dyes, high quality cameras, and reliable microphones. High-end headset mics often have a hard time comparing to other mics that connect to dedicated peripherals. If you plan to create content, don’t say you’re playing a Warzone match.

Choosing the right mic isn’t just about finding the cheapest price tags that still offer good value. You may not have the money to invest in an expensive audio interface, so there are a few things to consider, such as the environment and your own technical limitations.

11 Razer Seiren Mini

Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets, as well as some of the most powerful laptops. It’s no wonder this company also sells microphones. The Razer Seiren Mini is definitely the go-to tool if you’re just getting started and need stable audio quality.

For just $ 49.99, you’ll get a stunningly accurate Super Cardioid pickup pattern that captures your voice clearly and reduces ambient noise slightly. This is not a directional microphone and should not be used with other people or large sound sources in the room. Basically, Seiren Mini is great for streaming something yourself.

10 blue snowball

You may need to step up a bit from your headset’s mic without investing in a full-fledged podcast studio. The Blue Snowball retails for $ 69.99 and has the quality that novice Twitch streamers need to be aware of.

This little USB mic is easy to set up, so don’t worry if you don’t have much experience installing audio peripherals. Just plug it in and launch the recording software. The Blue Snowball can pick up sound using omnidirectional or cardioid settings and has additional special features that can further reduce ambient noise by -10dB.

9 MAONO AU-A04

If you need to set up something with versatile mobility but don’t want to spend an exorbitant amount of money, get the MAONO AU-A04. This gives you a good foundation if you are just starting out with streaming. Keep in mind that the sound quality you get is good enough for the asking price of $ 56.99 and shipping, depending on where you live.

It should be obtained primarily for the angle mounts and accessories that come with the mic. Combining all these factors, there is definitely a good option in terms of sound quality, but it is cost effective.

8 Blue Yeti

Blue Yeti offers a premium range of recording modes that are ideal for a wide variety of content. It uses a standard cardioid pattern to capture the sound in front of the microphone, omnidirectionally picks up noise evenly from anywhere in the environment, and bidirectionals the sound coming from the front and back of the microphone (one-to-one podcast conversation). Great for). ).

It also has a dedicated stereo mode if you want to capture sound from your instrument. The Blue Yeti retail price is $ 129.99, but it’s well worth the price given its easy-to-access and set-up features. With this mic, you can do a lot of things. This is great if you’re planning something other than live gameplay, such as in-depth commentary analysis or reviews of your game.

7 HyperX QuadCast

Looking for many features and high quality audio? No need to look anymore. HyperX QuadCast is priced at $ 139.99 and offers a wealth of features for gamers to enjoy. Its cool design is a plus. This mic has four polar patterns: omnidirectional, bidirectional, cardioid, and stereo.

This means that you can record virtually anything that can fit in a room, which is great for gaming purposes. It also has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, sensor buttons for muting, a 3.5 mm jack for selected headphones, and a versatile adapter that you can connect to in most cases.

6 Audio-Technica AT2020USB +

Playing studio-quality audio is difficult if you don’t want to invest in a dedicated interface. If you’re buying a mic, it can go a long way back. The AT2020USB +, as the name implies, is basically a user-friendly version of a high-end microphone because it connects using USB. Launch the recording software by plug and play. No frills are added.

AT2020USB + is used by singers, musicians and narration artists. If you’re willing to invest $ 149.99, you can expect one of the best performances USB can offer.

5 Elgato Wave: 3

This is one of the best mics focused on creating the best audio mixes. Sounds from games and elsewhere never overwhelm your voice. Elgato Wave: 3 uses Wave Link software to fine-tune up to eight individual audio channels. If mixing is important, buy this mic.

Its retail price is $ 169.99 and it only offers a single cardioid pickup pattern. Keep in mind that audio mixing is essential for streaming games. Rather than having multiple pick-up patterns at your disposal, you need to mix multiple audio sources to create the perfect balance of broadcast sound.

4 Blue Yeti X

Not only does this mic sell for a fairly high price of $ 169.99, but it also illustrates a significant step up from Blue Yeti. It has four polar patterns: cardioid, stereo, omnidirectional, and bidirectional mode. However, the Blue Yeti X also adds customizable LED lighting, audio software with seven vocal effects, and a smart knob with numerous audio mixing capabilities.

This mic also has a 4-capsule condenser, which can capture warm sound by enhancing the function of the dedicated polarity pattern. You can also use this microphone to create ASMR content.

3 Shure MV51

Shure is a brand you’ll want to pay attention to, especially when setting up the best recording environment for the best games of this generation. The MV51 is a large all-metal diaphragm condenser microphone that captures very high quality sound.

It’s priced at $ 149.99 and you can get everything you need out of the box. The microphone features a premium touchpad with easy access to controls and comes with two cables to connect to Micro USB and Lightning USB. Be sure to check the product specifications according to the application.

2 Shure MV7

If you’re willing to spend a fair amount of money on your mic, buy the MV7, which sells for $ 249.99. Its unique pickup pattern keeps the laser focused on what you are pointing at and separates other sounds. Basically, when you point it at your face, it sounds like it was recorded in a professional studio.

Podcast producers use this mic for their shows, and that makes sense. The overwhelmingly positive user reviews on that product page clearly show that this mic is arguably the best.

1 Shure SM7B

If you want to seriously consider investing in high-end equipment, you need to put the SM7B next to your TV studio. For $ 399.00, this mic is the last boss of audio capture. Once you get this, your voice sounds like it’s coming from heaven, given the price tag.

The SM7B has a uniform cardioid polarity pattern that rejects off-axis audio. Simply put, you can get incredible quality even if you place this mic at an angle away from you. Its design also blocks white noise from computers and other devices. To deserve this mic, you need to make sure you know how audio actually works.

