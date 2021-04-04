Top 5 games to play online in 2021





Playing video games online will be bigger than ever in 2021. Many of us are forcibly trapped in our homes, so it’s common to look for some form of escapism. Fortunately, it’s never been easier to connect with others and start a game, and it’s available in a variety of genres.

This list summarizes the top five games to play online and the ones worth trying. Outrider (PS4 / 5, Xbox, PC, Stadia)

Released earlier this month, Outriders is a sci-fi router shooter with no microtransactions that plagues most live services. It combines Gears of War’s third-person shooter mechanics with the same power and abilities as Destiny 2.

Its gameplay loop is similar to the Diablo 3 loop, and the more you play, the better your loot.

The best part is that Outriders supports cross-play. That means you don’t have to be on the same platform as your friends.

Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch)

Another recent release, Monster Hunter Rise, is the latest in Capcom’s popular series on hunting giant beasts with giant weapons.

The game has the same challenging skill-focused combat known in the Monster Hunter series, combined with several new tricks for an even more enjoyable experience.

Thanks to new quality of life improvements and quick access to online play, Rise makes it easier than ever to dive into monster hunters.

League of Legends Wild Lift (Mobile)

The legendary MOBA has finally made its mobile debut on Wild Rift.

Through well-designed touch controls and an adapted design of championship abilities, Wild Rift takes the familiar LoL experience and recreates it for smartphone screens.

The average match is 15-20 minutes. This means you don’t have to book a long session with your friends.

If you want to scratch your multiplayer itch quickly, Wild Rift allows you to join the match quickly and easily and fix it quickly.

Genshin Impact (Mobile, PS4, PC)

One of the most popular games online at the moment, Genshin Impact is a huge success in the open world in late 2020.

By borrowing a graphic style similar to Breath of the Wild and combining it with character swaps and elemental systems, Genshin Impact has created an addictive gameplay loop that facilitates experimentation and exploration.

With the recent addition of support for external controllers on mobile, there wasn’t a perfect time to dive in. If you’re playing on PC or mobile, it’s also platform-independent to enjoy collaborating with friends.

Destiny 2 (PS4 / 5, Xbox, PC, Stadia)

Despite the nature of live services, Destiny 2 changed the game significantly after developer Bungie broke up with mega-publisher Activision-Blizzard.

Seasonal and expansion-based business models allow us to do more with friends and strangers than ever before.

Thanks to its intense and addictive shooting and ability mechanics, loot-based game loops never get out of date. And only when Destiny 2 later receives the promised full cross-play will online accessibility improve.

Can you come up with other great games that you can play online? Please let us know in the comments.

