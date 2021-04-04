Microsoft Offers HoloLens-Based AR Headset to U.S. Army





Having developed a version of the HoloLens headset for the US military, Microsoft is ready to manufacture and deploy AR technology.

Microsoft is preparing to manufacture an Augmented Reality (AR) headset based on HoloLens and deploy it to the US Army. The company provides the military with a specially tuned version to improve the performance and safety of its soldiers. HoloLens was first available to developers in 2016.

At that time, the pre-order for the development kit made its debut for a whopping $ 3,000. This package shows the potential of headsets to overlay holographic images in the real world, giving users a new level of immersiveness. Two years later, Microsoft used the same AR technology to sign a deal with the U.S. military, but with improvements designed for use on the battlefield instead of the living room, the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headset. Was called. In 2019, Microsoft released a second iteration of the HoloLens headset with even better technology to help improve the augmented reality capabilities of military-focused IVAS projects.

Microsoft’s latest HoloLens iteration may not immediately compete with Sony’s PlayStation VR, but will be used to further improve the performance of US military IVAS goggles. Microsoft has announced that it is ready to move its IVAS program from prototype to production and rapid fields. This means that these AR headsets are ready to be mass-produced and deployed to more soldiers on the field. Unlike media-focused HoloLens, IVAS headsets are designed to enhance soldiers’ field awareness and improve decision-making in different types of scenarios.

MicrosoftIVAS HoloLens Headset: What Does It Do and How Much Does It Cost?

The U.S. Army had already tested HoloLens technology in a series of exercises in 2019 and even considered the project to be the most interesting of all the products and programs in the team’s portfolio. The final product is said to provide soldiers with a see-through digital display that displays important information without disturbing the soldier’s view. This includes real-time mapping, assisted target acquisition and identification, as well as low light and thermal sensors to enable night vision. These AI and AR guided AIDS are said to be designed not only to increase the chances of a soldier’s survival, but also to increase the chances of rescuing civilians.

America. The Army initially signed a $ 480 million contract with Microsoft to adapt HoloLens glasses for military use. According to Bloomberg, the New Deal is worth $ 21.9 billion as the concept is proven and rolled out. It’s interesting to see if Microsoft’s tech AR glasses are somehow tied to the plans of US cyborg soldiers. ..

Source: Microsoft, US Army, Bloomberg

