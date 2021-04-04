Louis Theroux’s Joe Exotic Documentary Nervous Tiger King: Carole Baskin





New documentary Louis Theroux: Joe exotic broadcast on Monday (Photo: Getty)

Carole Baskin of Tiger Kings admits to being nervous after participating in the next documentary, “Lewis Serow: Joe Exotic Shooting.”

Big cat rights activists have spoken to filmmakers for a new BBC film revisiting an interview with Joe since 2011.

America’s most dangerous pet aired 10 years ago, bringing Joe to a larger audience for the first time. Following 2020, Tiger King made both Joe and Carol world-famous.

Now Carroll admits she’s nervous before the new documentary.

In 2011, [Louis] Carroll was the first documentary filmmaker in the United States to actually investigate the crisis of this big cat, Miller told Miller.

And he put his tongue out on his cheek, which was really eye-opening for many, and he was in such a terrifying situation and we really needed to shed light on it. Thank you very much for the fact that

The new documentary revisits Louis’ first encounter with Joe since 2011 (Photo: Getty / AP / PA).

She added: Unfortunately, so much didn’t happen, so if he could come back and really reveal how cruel the industry’s backs are, we wanted to be part of it. It was.

He came to the sanctuary, and there was a lot of media that contacted us after Tiger King before he came, and we refused to talk to any of them for months.

Carroll also admitted that she was nervous about the documentary because no preview was sent.

Asked if she was nervous about Louis Theroux: Shoot Joe Exotic, and if she trusts Louis, Carroll said: Well both! We were nervous, but we really feel that he is a sincere person and will treat the question fairly.

Louis visited Carroll for a new documentary (Photo: Twitter / MindhouseTV / BBC Two)

I’m sure that if we’re an editor, it’s going to be very different from what the editors are trying to do, for example because they need to attract viewers. It was all about revealing the facts.

The award-winning filmmaker revisits the self-proclaimed Tiger King Joe Exotic ten years after first meeting him while making the documentary “Louis Theroux is the Most Dangerous Pet.”

Details: Joe Exotic

Louis, who traveled to Oklahoma late last year, will catch up with Joe, who is currently sentenced to 22 years in prison for animal cruelty and Carole Baskin’s murder.

Joe has been innocent since imprisonment. However, he was denied a presidential amnesty by Donald Trump in January.

Louis Theroux: I’m filming Joe Exotic broadcast on BBC Two on Monday at 9pm.

