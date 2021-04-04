Hong Kong Customs busts GPU smugglers and seizes 300 Nvidia CMP 30HX GPUs





The graphics card, more specifically Nvidia’s Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP), is a new product among Chinese smugglers. TVB News reported that the Customs and Excise Bureau destroyed the smuggling ring and recovered up to 300 CMP30HX graphics cards.

The story seems to have come out of the movie. Chinese officials have found a suspicious fishing boat moored just outside Hong Kong International Airport. Sea smugglers were loading boxes from fishing boats to speedboats at 2 am. When their covers were blown off, the shaded men jumped on a speedboat and rushed to the mainland sea. High-speed boat tracking continued (inserting bone tracking music), but the keen gang escaped. However, the police managed to detain the owner of the fishing boat.

The confiscated items included typical exotic foods such as sea cucumbers and shark fins, as well as high-tech products such as smartphones and computer gadgets. To my surprise, the box contained up to 300 unidentified graphics cards. Many high-tech products are valued at HK $ 2 million, according to the report.

Graphics cards do not have brands or stickers that can provide clues to their origin. Given the lack of display output, these graphics cards are definitely CMP products. They have a black and gray cooler with two cooling fans. The price of Nvidia’s CMP graphics card remains a mystery, but I’ve seen the CMP30HX hit the international market for as much as $ 723. With an estimated Ethereum hash rate of up to 26MH / s, the CMP30HX is not well suited for Ethereum mining. However, the shortage of graphics cards is likely to affect cryptocurrency miners as well, so they jump on every opportunity to make a profit. In addition, the smuggled CMP 30HX is more affordable than buying directly from Nvidia or its partners.

There is a strong demand for graphics cards as the value of Ethereum is skyrocketing. Even big companies are looking forward to it. Hut 8 Mining Corp. recently purchased a Nvidia CMP graphics card for up to $ 30 million. Sadly, there are no signs for gamers when the suffering will end.

