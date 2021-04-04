10 card games that no one remembers





Card games have been around for decades. Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! With the exception of the most famous card games such as, many card games have appeared and disappeared on this planet. Currently, these three dominate the market completely, but new card games may emerge.

But most people have never heard of someone who perishes as quietly as they were when they were born. Some of them were so short-lived that I couldn’t even remember them. There were even bad attempts, overly complex games, cash grabs, and even innovative games with unique mechanics that couldn’t attract players.

10 Android: Netrunner

Set in the same world of Cyberpunk 2020 that created Cyberpunk 2077, Android: Netrunner was a trading card game. Net-Runner has become a rarity, but it’s also a dead game, as it’s sold out and you can’t see the reboot.

This card game was designed by Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering, and published by Wizards of the Coast. Unfortunately, it was canceled even though it was very popular. Android: Netrunner has been playing online for some time via the CCG Workshop, but Wizards of the Coast has shut down.

9 spell fire

Long before Wizards of the Coast owned Dungeons & Dragons, TSR wanted to compete with market giant Magic: The Gathering. To do so, they decided to come up with a card game that had a common character and location for those who played their most famous RPGs.

Spellfire features characters and locations in Forgotten Realms, Dark Sun, and Greyhawk settings. There were four editions of Spellfire, but they were eventually discontinued. Wizards of the Coast later acquired TSR and announced a re-release, but the project was cancelled.

8 Marvel Battle Scenes

This Brazilian card game had a very interesting concept. It featured a Marvel character battle during an interesting event triggered by the card. Hero cards have several hit points, or energies, which also determine the number of power cards. If the hero has that type of power, the hero can use the power card.

In addition to all of this, event cards trigger events that allow players to play specially. For example, “Call For Back Up” was a card that allowed the player to see the hero card in their deck, while “Secret Invasion” allowed the player to use the same hero that the enemy was using. It was a card.

7 Might & Magic: Duel of Champions

This was a very promising free online game. This was a trading card game available on Steam, the iPad Appstore, and the game website. The game featured a great set of art and very original rules. All creatures and heroes were from the acclaimed Heroes of Might & Magic series. There are seven factions in the game, each with its own style of play.

Unfortunately, the game has been shut down. The game did not achieve the success required to be considered viable. Unlike other cards that can last forever without a new edition, players are basically forced to forget about short-lived card games. The game only exists online and has been shut down, so there is no way to play it anymore.

6 beyblade

Many consider this to be just cash earning. This card game was conceived as an easy-to-learn card game for kids. In the end, it turned out that this was not the best approach. Kids weren’t very interested in card games, and card game players weren’t interested in Beyblade’s simple playstyle.

The game released a set of 130 new cards, including 10 new blade cards. But the game died shortly thereafter. However, it is possible to play online via Lackey CCG. Perhaps the game settings were one of the obstacles. It’s different from the attractive setting of Yu-Gi-Oh who gave me lots of interesting cards.

5 Monsuno

The Monsno card game is based on the TV series “Monsno: World Masters”. It was a cartoon about a fantastic creature made of matter that fell to Earth through a meteorite. The adaptation of the series trading card games began in 2012.

Generally speaking, people don’t even remember the show. This makes it especially difficult to remember a card game that died long ago. In fact, it’s really hard to find someone who was playing this game. It may not have been one of the weirdest card games of the decade, but it only diminishes Monsno’s memory.

4 Initial D

Many people were surprised at this. This was a very different idea as I was accustomed to the usual combat themes of trading card games. Turning a racing game into a card game was a gimmick in itself. It may have attracted people who were interested in how to play the game, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Initial D alive.

There were four types of cards in the game. There were cards for cars, mods, races, and mobile cards. The game had a strange structure, with only maneuver cards in the deck. The race cards felt meaningless as only one of all the race cards the player had in the match was used.

3 James Bond 007

Not only do people not remember that most trading card game players today aren’t old enough to remember James Bond 007. This was a trading card game by Target Games and Heartbreaker Hobbies. It was released in 1995. At that time, there was a trend in trading card games based on movies and TV series.

The James Bond 007 single set, named Golden Eye, has received various reviews. The next set, Villains and Women, was not released because it was unsuccessful.

Two high volian gates

This is a complex card game consisting of a war over the Dimensional Gate. A set of rules is considered one of the most difficult to grasp. The game can be played by multiple players. If only two people are playing, the winner is the one who controls five of the six dimensions.

Hyborian Gates was launched with 450 collectable cards. Like many other games of the era, it was planned to expand next year, but never went on sale.

1 Heretic: The kingdom is coming

This should have been a memorable game from the 90’s, but it followed the trends of most card games released in 1995. Heresy: Kingdom Come was a trading card game with a 10-year original set. The idea was to make it about a full-scale war between heaven and hell in the cyberpunk world.

This game actively belongs to that decade. The game was well received by those who played it and was considered innovative. However, it didn’t sell enough to remain viable, so it was canceled before more cards were released.

