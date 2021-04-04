New Gmail with Google Chat tab expanded, how to turn it on





Last year, Google announced that in the future of Gmail, chat messaging and group rooms will join the existing Meet video call integration. It’s already available to Enterprise Workspace users, and Google is now getting their personal Gmail accounts to get this “integrated workspace.”

The merger is because Google wants to make Gmail a new “home of work.” The goal is to allow users to do everything on one page without having to keep switching between other tabs. That’s why Google integrates everything, as it’s likely that Gmail is open on your desktop.

Gmail has four main sections. “Email” and “Meet” have been in place for the past few months. Chat allows you to send messages to individuals or small groups. Slack-equivalent “rooms,” on the other hand, are dedicated to large-scale conversations using shared chat, files, and tasks.

It appears as a bottom bar with four tabs on Android, but the Gmail sidebar on the web is divided into four sections. It is displayed by default, but you can hide it immediately by clicking the chevron. Tap Chat to open the conversation in the lower right corner of the screen. The room opens in full screen and replaces the default message list. As shown below, one of the features that will appear in the future is the ability to make picture-in-picture Meet calls with Gmail.

The functionality of these two new tabs is the same as a standalone Google Chat app that allows users to remove dedicated clients. Next to the search bar where you can search for both “email and chat” on the web, there are status indicators (automatic, unobtrusive, remote settings), these controls in the mobile Gmail navigation drawer. Other changes are as follows: Updated the design of the “Outline” icon throughout the web interface.

Many free personal Google accounts today allow you to enable new Gmail with chat on both Android and the web. This experience is not yet available in iOS applications. Enterprise accounts require administrator permission. To get started, install the latest version of Gmail from the Play Store. Google warns that “bug and other issues may occur”.

To access, you need to enable “Early Access” chat on your Android device, the web, and your Google account respectively. Activating with one does not bring a new experience to all Gmail instances.

Chat, how to turn on new Gmail in your room

Android

Open Settings (at the bottom of the navigation drawer) Tap your personal Gmail account[一般]so[チャット（早期アクセス）]Choose[試してみる]Click The Gmail app will restart in the tutorial and you will be prompted to turn off notifications from the standalone Google Chat app (if installed)

web

Go to mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/chat. Select “Google Chat (Early Access)” instead of “Classic Hangouts”. Check the pop-up box.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos