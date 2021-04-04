Fans create the world’s largest playable Nintendo Switch: this is how he pulls it off





Fans were able to make the world’s largest Nintendo Switch. The great thing about it is that it’s also playable. Nintendo Life reported that the creator of the invention was Micheal Pick, also known as “The Casual Engineer” on YouTube.

(Photo: Screenshot of Michael Pick’s YouTube account) Fans create the world’s largest playable Nintendo Switch: Here’s how he pulls it off

“This is the Nintendo Switch, the world’s largest and fully functional Nintendo Switch. All the buttons work!” Pick said on his official YouTube channel.

“I really like the Nintendo Switch. It’s small and easy to carry … but it’s easy to lose, so that was a problem … so I decided to make something a little bigger and fix it. It’s a little difficult. “

If you are one of those who want to know how he made it, here are some other details you need to know.

World’s Largest Nintendo Switch Features

In the video, YouTuber used wood as the body of the game console. Meanwhile, he also used plastic for the curved parts of the giant Nintendo Switch and other buttons.

(Photo: Screenshot of Michael Pick’s YouTube account) Fans create the world’s largest playable Nintendo Switch: Here’s how he pulls it off

To carve the forest, he used a drill, a hacksaw, and a grinder to scrape off excess parts to recreate the actual shape of a regular Nintendo Switch console. For screens, content creators have chosen a 4K display that will be used to play the games available in popular game gadgets.

He found that with a huge switch, Joy-Con, and an external pro controller that behaves like a regular device, users can play different titles using the huge console.

For those who are curious, the actual size is 30 inches x 70 inches and weighs about 30 kilograms. This means that his work is 650 times larger than a regular Nintendo Switch console.

It is heavy and must be placed on the ground for proper use.

Can you buy it?

If you’re one of the Nintendo Switch fans interested in buying a huge console, there’s sad news for you as Pick has confirmed that it won’t sell it at any price. But he said he gave it to St. Jude Hospital.

This organization collects everything that can make patients happy. If you would like to help patients at this hospital, please click here. We also accept cash donations from $ 10 to $ 100, so you don’t have to create your own device.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news on Nintendo Switch and other popular consoles.

