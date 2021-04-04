EA Play has been added to the Xbox Game Pass for PC, adding over 60 new games





Most people know about the recent Game Pass. A Microsoft subscription service that gives you access to a huge number of game libraries for a monthly fee. The Game Pass has been very popular since its inception, as it’s a very affordable way for gamers to experience different titles without having to pay for every title. Needless to say, $ 15 for a month’s worth of access to over 100 games is a great deal.

Currently, there are two different types of game passes. One for the Xbox and one for the PC player. Not surprisingly, the games offered in each version are different. This is because some games are only available on the PC and not on the Xbox, or vice versa. However, there were some weird differences between the two, such as the PC Game Pass not being able to access EA Play when the Xbox was accessed, which made the PC inaccessible from many titles through the Game Pass. ..

But that has changed only recently. On March 18th, EA Play became available to PC Game Pass subscribers. This means that all Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play popular EA titles such as Titanfall 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and series such as Battlefield. Not only will subscribers have access to these games, but in the near future they will receive monthly in-game rewards for some selected titles. The better news is that if you have subscribers on either platform you’d like to try, March 18th is also the day Star Wars: Squadrons was added to the Game Pass.

Unfortunately for PC users, the process of accessing all these games is a bit more complicated than for Xbox users. In addition to downloading the EA desktop app, PC users will need to create an EA account and link it to their Xbox account if they don’t have one. This process is a bit more complicated, but in the end it’s not too bad. Fortunately, if you’re new to Game Pass and have never had one, you can subscribe to the first month for just $ 1. It’s a great way to test a lot of new titles at a very low cost.

After that first month, prices will be normal again. The Game Pass itself costs $ 10 a month, the Game Pass Ultimate costs $ 15 a month, and includes Xbox Live Gold, cloud streaming, and EA Play. Needless to say, this is not a terrible deal at all. Especially given that Game Pass has some of the most popular Xbox series, including Halo, Gears of War, and most recently the Elder Scrolls series. PC users may have had to wait longer than Xbox users, but in the end they can enjoy all the EA titles added to that list.

